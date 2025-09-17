Albany Park Theater Project's 'Port Of Entry' Returns For Its Seventh Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Albany Park Theater Project (APTP) and Third Rail Projects announced that it will present 20 additional performances of the company’s critically acclaimed Port of Entry. Since its debut in 2023, the company has presented 141 sold out performances, each with an audience of 28 guests who embark on a journey into the lives of immigrants who have made Albany Park their first home in the United States over the past century. A new block of tickets will go on sale Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. with an additional block of tickets available on Sept. 27 at 12 noon; tickets typically sell out within minutes.

Port of Entry was hailed as an “astonishing piece of work” (Chicago Tribune) upon its debut. Set within a meticulously crafted three-story immersive performance space at 3547 W. Montrose Ave., this production transforms a 1929 warehouse building into a living canvas that vividly portrays the challenges, triumphs and emotions of forging new lives on Chicago's northwest side.

Each performance of Port of Entry takes an intimate group of audience members through the three floors of the reconstructed apartment building, entering recreated homes from a century of immigrants. Dozens of interviews with Albany Park residents and the lived experiences of APTP ensemble members inspire the production’s multiple storylines. The emotional and engaging stories are portrayed by the renowned APTP youth ensemble, which No Proscenium’s Patrick McLean described as “the most captivating, compelling element of Port of Entry.” The ensemble takes audiences through an immersive production that features sound installations, digital projections and choreographed movements.

“Bringing Port of Entry to life and sharing it with our audiences has been an incredible journey. We’ve watched audiences connect with these stories in so many powerful and personal ways, especially since the play so honestly tells the story of the immigrant residents of Albany Park,” said Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Co-Executive Director of Albany Park Theater Project and Co-Director of Port of Entry. “This is a testament to the artistry and heart our APTP youth ensemble brings to every performance, and the demand for tickets has only grown since we opened in July of 2023.”

“What makes Port of Entry so impactful is how it weaves together generations of immigrant experiences from Albany Park and invites audiences to intimately interact with the characters, sharing meals, playing games and helping them to understand life in Chicago,” said Jennine Willett, Co-Artistic Director of Third Rail Projects and Co-Director of Port of Entry. “Immersive theater allows for real, human connection—where emotion flows freely between the performers and the audience, and the storytelling becomes something truly shared.”

Port of Entry was greeted with resounding critical acclaim upon its opening. Chris Jones from the Chicago Tribune awarded the production a four-star rating and hailed Port of Entry as “an astonishing piece of work” where “you … leave thinking about and still feeling the pulse of this physical environment.” Chicago Reader’s Kerry Reid described the show as “an exhilarating journey” where we “see that we’re not bystanders, but fellow pilgrims.” No Proscenium’s Patrick McLean spoke to the production design and performances, saying, “it was when the realism faded away, slowly replaced by intense elements of theatrically that left me breathless.” Catey Sullivan reviewing for the Chicago Sun-Times said “the humanity, wit and open-hearted hope instilled in the immigrant stories within this production shine through” and Emily McClanathan of American Theatre noted the production showcases the “intricate craftsmanship of the physical spaces” with “the actors bringing these homes to life … with empathy and poise.”

Port of Entry offers a pay-what-you-choose ticketing model, ranging from $45 to $150, with ticketholders at every price level enjoying the same experience. To sign up for ticket updates or learn more about Port of Entry, visit portofentrychicago.com.