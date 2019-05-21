Actors' Equity Mourns Passing Of Councillor Malcolm D. Ewen

Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association, has issued the following statement about Malcolm Ewen, a longtime Chicago-based stage manager who served as a National Councillor representing members on the Central Regional Board of Actors' Equity. Ewen passed away last night surrounded by loved ones following a battle with cancer.

"Malcolm has been a warrior over these past few years, all the while being a participating member of Council and an advocate for all Equity members," McColl said. "I know that his memory will always be a blessing to all of us who have worked with him. Equity members owe him a debt of gratitude for his many years of service to them."

Ewen joined Steppenwolf Theatre Company as a stage manager in 1987 on the production of Born Yesterday starring Glenne Headly and John Mahoney. The following season, Ewen stage managed a Steppenwolf production of The Grapes of Wrath that eventually transferred to Broadway, winning the Tony Award for Best Play of 1990. During 32 years with the company, Ewen stage managed more than 40 shows. Ewen was named a member of the Steppenwolf Ensemble in February. He was also a Founding Director of The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company in Vermont.

Ewen has served as an Equity Councillor since 2000. He has served on numerous regional and national committees including first vice chair of the stage manager committee. He also served on the Executive Committee, House Affairs Committee and served as a Trustee of the Pension and Health Caucus and 401k Fund. In addition to his work as an Equity Councillor, Ewen also advocated for his community as a long-serving board member for Season of Concern, which was affiliated with the Chicago office of The Actors Fund to provide care for those with HIV and AIDS-related illnesses. In 2018, the Stage Managers' Association bestowed its Del Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Art of Stage Management upon Ewen.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You