ARC Music Festival Announces Official ARC AFTER DARK Parties For 2022 Edition

Following the announcement of their full lineup, ARC Music Festival has now shared the details for their official ARC After Dark Parties while also announcing a group of rare back-to-back sets that will be taking place at the festival over Labor Day Weekend.

ARC is set to return to Chicago's Union Park with an expanded three-day event this September 2-4, boasting a world-class lineup of movement leaders from around the globe.

These official ARC After Dark Parties will take place at leading venues across Chicago, which will include events at RADIUS, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, Smartbar, Spybar, Cermak Hall, Primary, and Nᵒ9 with a mix of artists from the festival lineup and additional acts not on the lineup. Tickets are currently available for ARC pass holders.

Highlights include a Detroit Love party at Spybar with Carl Craig and Seth Troxler, Eric Prydz and Adam Beyer at RADIUS, Gorgon City and Azzecca at Cermak Hall, and a Relief x Dirtybird event with Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke at RADIUS.

Additional highlights include a multi-national house affair with Ricardo Villalobos and Derrick Carter at Cermak Hall, Honey Dijon and DJ Heather showcasing Chicago femme royalty at Smartbar, and a Black Book Records event at Music Hall with Cloonee and MIANE.

There will also be an ARC pre-party on the Thursday before the festival with Pan-Pot at Spybar, along with a Yacht Party with Justin Martin on the Monday following the festival.

At the festival, attendees can look forward to a group of back-to-back sets that will take place between Detroit legends Carl Craig and Seth Troxler, married couple Öona Dahl and DJ Three, UK favorites Skream and Eats Everything, and Chicago house acts including Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina, Gene Farris b2b Mike Dunn, and Hiroko Yamamura b2b DJ Hyperactive.

In additional news, ARC has also released the daily lineups for the festival, highlighting which artists will be playing on each of the three days.

Spanish party outfit Elrow will also make its return to ARC, bringing their "Rowmuda Triangle" theme originally from Ibiza to Union Park in full force. Elrow's signature stage design, performers, and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney, and many more key markets.

ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago's culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.

ARC Festival Lineup (A-Z):

Acid Pauli

Adam Beyer □ Cirez D

ANNA

Ann Clue

Azzecca

Ben Böhmer

Boris Brejcha

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chelina Manuhutu

Chip E.

Chris Lake

Claptone

Cloonee

De La Swing

Derrick Carter

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Tennis

DJ Three

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gene Farris

Get Real

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Joseph Capriati

Justin Martin

Kasablanca

Kryptogram

Lane 8

Maher Daniel

Mark Farina

Miane

Mike Dunn

Moritz Hofbauer

Nora En Pure

Öona Dahl

Paco Osuna

Pan-Pot

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Ron Carroll

Sama' Abdulhadix

Seth Troxler

Skream

Tini Gessler

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

SUPPORT

Abigail

Adam Rostek

Alex Kislov

Arvi Mala

Avacado

Axcel

Blu 9

Bones

Boots & Claps

Bütz & Katz

Ciphr

Corduroy Xavier

Cross

Dabura

Dan O'Connor

Dangerwayne

Dani Deahl

Deepfake

Dustin Sheridan

Garrett Belschner

Girasole

GoodSex

Helang

Herrera

Inphinity

Ixto

Jaygee

Kice

Loren

Maximo Quinones

Meesh

Mikey Hahn

Mostly Magic

Portals & Parachutes

Richie Olivo

Sham

Zooey Glass