ARC Music Festival Announces Official ARC AFTER DARK Parties For 2022 Edition
ARC is set to return to Chicago's Union Park with an expanded three-day event this September 2-4, boasting a world-class lineup of movement leaders from around the globe.
Following the announcement of their full lineup, ARC Music Festival has now shared the details for their official ARC After Dark Parties while also announcing a group of rare back-to-back sets that will be taking place at the festival over Labor Day Weekend.
These official ARC After Dark Parties will take place at leading venues across Chicago, which will include events at RADIUS, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM, Smartbar, Spybar, Cermak Hall, Primary, and Nᵒ9 with a mix of artists from the festival lineup and additional acts not on the lineup. Tickets are currently available for ARC pass holders.
Highlights include a Detroit Love party at Spybar with Carl Craig and Seth Troxler, Eric Prydz and Adam Beyer at RADIUS, Gorgon City and Azzecca at Cermak Hall, and a Relief x Dirtybird event with Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke at RADIUS.
Additional highlights include a multi-national house affair with Ricardo Villalobos and Derrick Carter at Cermak Hall, Honey Dijon and DJ Heather showcasing Chicago femme royalty at Smartbar, and a Black Book Records event at Music Hall with Cloonee and MIANE.
There will also be an ARC pre-party on the Thursday before the festival with Pan-Pot at Spybar, along with a Yacht Party with Justin Martin on the Monday following the festival.
At the festival, attendees can look forward to a group of back-to-back sets that will take place between Detroit legends Carl Craig and Seth Troxler, married couple Öona Dahl and DJ Three, UK favorites Skream and Eats Everything, and Chicago house acts including Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina, Gene Farris b2b Mike Dunn, and Hiroko Yamamura b2b DJ Hyperactive.
In additional news, ARC has also released the daily lineups for the festival, highlighting which artists will be playing on each of the three days.
Spanish party outfit Elrow will also make its return to ARC, bringing their "Rowmuda Triangle" theme originally from Ibiza to Union Park in full force. Elrow's signature stage design, performers, and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney, and many more key markets.
ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago's culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.
ARC Festival Lineup (A-Z):
Acid Pauli
Adam Beyer □ Cirez D
ANNA
Ann Clue
Azzecca
Ben Böhmer
Boris Brejcha
Carl Cox
Carl Craig
Charlotte de Witte
Chelina Manuhutu
Chip E.
Chris Lake
Claptone
Cloonee
De La Swing
Derrick Carter
DJ Hyperactive
DJ Lady D
DJ Tennis
DJ Three
Eats Everything
Enrico Sangiuliano
Fatboy Slim
Gene Farris
Get Real
Giolì & Assia
Gorgon City
Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon
Joseph Capriati
Justin Martin
Kasablanca
Kryptogram
Lane 8
Maher Daniel
Mark Farina
Miane
Mike Dunn
Moritz Hofbauer
Nora En Pure
Öona Dahl
Paco Osuna
Pan-Pot
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Ron Carroll
Sama' Abdulhadix
Seth Troxler
Skream
Tini Gessler
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
SUPPORT
Abigail
Adam Rostek
Alex Kislov
Arvi Mala
Avacado
Axcel
Blu 9
Bones
Boots & Claps
Bütz & Katz
Ciphr
Corduroy Xavier
Cross
Dabura
Dan O'Connor
Dangerwayne
Dani Deahl
Deepfake
Dustin Sheridan
Garrett Belschner
Girasole
GoodSex
Helang
Herrera
Inphinity
Ixto
Jaygee
Kice
Loren
Maximo Quinones
Meesh
Mikey Hahn
Mostly Magic
Portals & Parachutes
Richie Olivo
Sham
Zooey Glass