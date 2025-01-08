ANNIE to be Presented as Music Theater Works' Final Production of 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Works has revealed that the beloved musical Annie is the final production of its 45th season. The 2025 season at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. now includes Guys and Dolls, March 6 - 30, 2025; Fiddler on the Roof, August 7 - 17, 2025; Godspell, October 23 - November 16, 2025 and Annie December 18, 2025 - January 4, 2026. Season subscriptions are on sale now with single tickets for all the 2025 productions going on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 12 p.m.

The Music Theater Works 2025 Season includes:

GUYS AND DOLLS

North Theatre

March 6 - 30

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical canon. Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Center Theatre

August 7 - 17

Book by Joseph Stein

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Music by Jerry Bock

Directed by L. Walter Stearns

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town’s milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved Anatevka. Don’t miss this lush and memorable score as it's performed by Music Theater Works with a stellar cast and full orchestra.

GODSPELL

North Theatre

October 23 - November 16

Production Sponsor: Whirled Peas Foundation

In Partnership with Curt’s Cafe

Book by John Michael Tebelak

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Matthew Silar

Music Directed by Justin Akira Kono

Day by day for more than 50 years, audiences have delighted in this modern musical fable that weaves together music, improv and infectious pop and rock songs. This Godspell finds a fractured and disconnected community gathered at a local diner discovering the transformative power of forgiveness and embracing radical love.

ANNIE

Dec 18, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Book by Thomas Meehan

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan

Music Directed by Michael McBride

For more than 100 years, the beloved story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good has delighted and inspired audiences around the world. Perfect for the holidays and the whole family, Annie, winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written including “Tomorrow,” “NYC,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and others.

