AFTERGLOW Announces Additional Extension

Pride Films and Plays' Chicago premiere of AFTERGLOW, S. Asher Gelman's long-running off-Broadway drama, has been extended a second time - this time for an additional eight weeks. The three-hander, which had extended to June 2, is now scheduled to close on Sunday, July 28. The performance schedule beginning June 7 will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 4 pm in the Buena, Pride Arts Center at 4147 N. Broadway. Beginning June 22, AFTERGLOW will share the Buena stage with the recently announced GRINDR THE OPERA (An Unauthorized Parody), which will play Thursdays and Sundays at 8 pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 pm. Further information and tickets for both shows are available at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111.



AFTERGLOW, an off-Broadway hit from 2017, explores the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. The drama is directed by Pride Films and Plays Executive Director David Zak. Josh and Alex are a gay male married couple in an open relationship. The two invite another man, Darius, to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged. Jacob Barnes, Marc Prince and Jesse James Montoya will continue in their roles as Alex, Josh and Darius.

Zak's production team for AFTERGLOW includes Kailee Tomasic (Scenic and Props Design), Dan Lewis (Lighting Design), Shawn Quinlan (Costume Design), Jared Sutton (Sound Design & Original Music), Reed Bentley (Intimacy Choreographer), Kyle Mayes (Assistant Intimacy Director), Daniel Washelesky (Assistant Director), and Michael Starcher (Stage Manager).



AFTERGLOW played fourteen months, from June 2017 through August 2018, at the off-Broadway Davenport Theatre in New York City.

Photo Credit: Heather Mall





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You