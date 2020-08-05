Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ACT NOW, SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni Present A Night Of Monologues For Black Lives

Article Pixel

SocialWorks has announced they are going to match all donations up to $5,000. 

Aug. 5, 2020  

ACT NOW, SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni Present A Night Of Monologues For Black Lives

A new theatre ensemble, "ACT NOW", has joined forces with SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni to bring you a one night only event of monologues to support Black Lives.

Admission to the event is donation based to redeem Zoom code, with 100% of proceeds to be evenly distributed amongst: Assata's Daughters, Black Girls Break Bread, Brave Space Alliance, GoodKids MadCity and Let Us Breathe Collective. The minimum donation required is $1.

SocialWorks has announced they are going to match all donations up to $5,000.

The mission of ACT NOW is to inspire change through performance. The goal is to encourage our generation and communities to continue the fight for change and justice.



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • Adelaide Fringe Announces New Chair, Kate Costello
  • Todd Mckenney's Industry Mask Marketplace Takes Off