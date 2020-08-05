ACT NOW, SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni Present A Night Of Monologues For Black Lives
SocialWorks has announced they are going to match all donations up to $5,000.
A new theatre ensemble, "ACT NOW", has joined forces with SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni to bring you a one night only event of monologues to support Black Lives.
Admission to the event is donation based to redeem Zoom code, with 100% of proceeds to be evenly distributed amongst: Assata's Daughters, Black Girls Break Bread, Brave Space Alliance, GoodKids MadCity and Let Us Breathe Collective. The minimum donation required is $1.
The mission of ACT NOW is to inspire change through performance. The goal is to encourage our generation and communities to continue the fight for change and justice.