ACT NOW, SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni Present A Night Of Monologues For Black Lives

SocialWorks has announced they are going to match all donations up to $5,000.

A new theatre ensemble, "ACT NOW", has joined forces with SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni to bring you a one night only event of monologues to support Black Lives.

Admission to the event is donation based to redeem Zoom code, with 100% of proceeds to be evenly distributed amongst: Assata's Daughters, Black Girls Break Bread, Brave Space Alliance, GoodKids MadCity and Let Us Breathe Collective. The minimum donation required is $1.

The mission of ACT NOW is to inspire change through performance. The goal is to encourage our generation and communities to continue the fight for change and justice.

