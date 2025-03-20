A Short Leap Theatre Co. To Produce Beth Hyland's Dark Comedy CLEARING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beth Hyland's "Clearing," a dark comedy that explores feminism through the distorted eyes of perfectionism, will be produced by A Short Leap Theatre Co. April 4-27 at Portage Arts Lofts in Portage Park, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.

It is the first production from A Short Leap, a new theatre ensemble dedicated to the guiding principle of fostering community. Its three-show season explores the question, "Who are we?"

Tickets are Pay What You Can, with a suggested price of $30. Tickets can be purchased online at AShortLeapTheatre.com/2025/Clearing or at the door the night of the performance.

Performances will be:

● Wednesdays @ 7:30 p.m.

● Thursdays @ 7:30 p.m.

● Fridays @ 7:30 p.m.

● Saturdays @ 7:30 p.m.

● Sundays @ 7:30 p.m.

● Mondays @ 7:30 p.m. (Industry Nights)

About "Clearing"

When Jess gets a job at LaLaLea, the upscale yoga pants store and lifestyle brand, she feels like she's finally found her way. But when sudden violence strikes a nearby store, Jess and her co-workers learn that even positive energy has a dark side.

"Clearing" is a dark coming-of-age comedy about friendship, yoga pants, and the pressure women are under-and what happens when that pressure makes them snap.

The "Clearing" cast features Erin Ryan, Haven AJ Crawley, Olivia Tennison, Carmia Imani and Tori Kilkenny. The show is directed by Nathan Dale Short, with assistant direction by Tennison and stage management by Rachel Herriges. Featuring

Madalene Steichen, Vanessa Copeland, Emma Soden, Abrial Bonilla, & Kaitlyn Gorman as Understudies. Also featuring Sound Design by Nathan Goldberg and Lighting Design by Seojung Kim.Short and Tennison discussed producing "Clearing" after a scene study master class.

"When we first started talking about it, Olivia's passion and excitement were palpable," Short said. "She had done the show before, but she felt like she knew more about who she was, who the character was and what the world was. All those things resonated with the questions we were asking."

"From there, it was easy to see the script was right for A Short Leap. It is biting, fast, relentless and topical. 'Clearing' hilariously looks at a version of community where there is a 'right' way to be."

Tennison said "Clearing" is the perfect script for A Short Leap: It shows off a diverse cast of hysterical actors working to create community while asking "Who are we?" and "Who do we want to be?"

"Though the play is undoubtedly a comedy, its heart couldn't be more serious," Tennison said. "We were immediately excited by the challenge of engaging fully and unapologetically with the ruthlessness of Lalalea's culture, and we have found an incredible ensemble of actors to do so."

About A Short Leap Theatre Co.

A Short Leap Theatre Co. is a vibrant community hub, dedicated to fostering the

growth and development of Chicago performing artists, by being intentional, thoughtful,

and professional in all rehearsals, productions, and performances, and in doing so,

celebrating your win, my win, our win. Facebook: A Short Leap Theatre Company,

