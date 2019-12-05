A Red Orchid Theatre Will Present Chicago Premiere of DO YOU FEEL ANGER?

A Red Orchid Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of Do You Feel Anger?, written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg and directed by Ensemble Member Jess McLeod. Do You Feel Anger? runs January 23 - March 15, 2020 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. The press performances are scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Single tickets for Do You Feel Anger? go on sale December 16, 2019.

Sofia was recently hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency-and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. And while they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen. An outrageous comedy about the absurdity-and the danger-of complicity in a world where some people's feelings matter more than others'.

The cast of Do You Feel Anger? Includes Ensemble Members Lawrence Grimm and Levi Holloway, with Paul Dillon, Emjoy Gavino, Bernard Gilbert, Jennifer Jelsema and Sadieh Rifai.

The creative team includes Jeff Kmiec (scenic design), Stephanie Cluggish (costume design) and Mike Durst (lighting design). Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Fact Sheet / Do You Feel Anger?

Title:

Do You Feel Anger?

Written By:

Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Directed by:

Ensemble Member Jess McLeod

Dates:

Previews: January 23-February 1, 2020

Press Performances: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Opening:a??Sunday, February 2, 2020

Final Performance: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Schedule: Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

Location:

A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells Ave.

Tickets: $15-$25 previews, $30-$40 regular run.

($30 Thurs, $35 Fri & Sat Matinee, $40 Sat evening &Sun matinee)

Box Office: Located at 1531 N. Wells Ave, Chicago, (312) 943-8722;

or online www.aredorchidtheatre.org

Ticket Information

A Red Orchid continues the FLASHPASS. As always, FLASHPASS holders get reserved seats, ticket and date flexibility, no-fee ticket exchanges, discounts for friends & family tickets, and early access to events such as readings, panel discussions, and more. The Two-show FLASHPASS is now available. At $60 it includes one ticket to each of the remaining 2 shows in our 27th Season, excluding Opening Night and designated Red Night Openings.

FLASHPASSes may be purchased from the Box Office at 1531 N. Wells Street, Monday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm, by telephone during office hours by dialing (312) 943-8722, or online at www.aredorchidtheatre.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

With our 27th season of ambitious and powerful storytelling, we continue to champion A Red Orchid Theatre's Red League, which is a gift $1k or more, and the Founders Circle, which is a gift of $5k or more annually for a three-year pledge. These donors represent a community of our most committed and impactful cultural investors. Every profound and shocking moment on our stage is made possible through their critical annual contributions. Their philanthropic leadership fosters the development of raw and relevant work, creates a platform for our talented ensemble to reach new audiences, and ensures that A Red Orchid Theatre remains a source for honest, compassionate, and aesthetically rigorous theatre.

A Red Orchid Theatre has served as an artistic focal point in the heart of the Old Town community of Chicago since 1993 and was honored with a 2016 MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions. Over the past 25 years, its Resident Ensemble has welcomed into its fold an impressive array of award-winning theatre artists with the firm belief that live theatre is the greatest sustenance for the human spirit. A Red Orchid is well known and highly acclaimed for its honest and rigorous approach to performance and design in the service of unflinchingly intimate stories.

A Red Orchid Theatre is: Karen Aldridge, Lance Baker, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Dado, Mike Durst, Myron Elliott-Cisneros, Jennifer Engstrom, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Josepha??Fosco, Mierkaa??Girten, Larry Grimm, Steve Haggard, Levi Holloway,a??Karen Kawa, Karen Kessler, Travis A. Knight, Danny McCarthy, Jess McLeod, Shade Murray, Bretta??Neveu, Sadieh Rifai, Grant Sabin, Steve Schine, Michael Shannon, Guy Van Swearingen, Doug Vickers and Natalie West.a??a??





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You