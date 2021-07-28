Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A NIGHT OF COMEDY WITH MIKE TOOMEY Will Be Performed at Metropolis in September

A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Metropolis Theatre.

Jul. 28, 2021  

WGN's Mike Toomey brings his unique brand of humor to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's indoor theatre in A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey September 10, 2021.

Whether you've seen him on WGN-TV or at sold out shows at Metropolis, Mike Toomey's sharp delivery and unique style make him a comedy favorite. He performs locally and on HBO, MTV and A&E. Join him for a night of comedy as he kicks off the 2021 Metropolis season.

A Night of Comedy with Mike Toomey will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM at the Metropolis Theatre. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Mondays-Wednesdays 12-4pm, Thursdays-Fridays 5-7:30pm, Saturdays 1-7:30pm, and Sundays 1-3pm.


