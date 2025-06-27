A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is Coming to Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present the hilarious musical A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, from July 11 thru Aug 3, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wednesday matinee on July 30 at 1:30 pm.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is noted for being the first musical that theater icon Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for. Written by Larry Gelbart (M*A*S*H) and Burt Shevelove, It is best known as a vehicle for Zero Mostel and comedian Jack Gilford in the 60's and Nathan Lane in the 90's. Mostel and Lane both won Tony Awards for Best Actor for their performances.

A fast-paced, side-splitting musical comedy set in ancient Rome. It follows Pseudolus, a charmingly lazy slave, who schemes to win his freedom by helping his young master, Hero, woo the beautiful Philia. With mistaken identities, outrageous characters, and hilarious situations, this romp delivers non-stop laughs and a catchy, upbeat score. It's a zany blend of slapstick, wordplay, and farce-perfect for anyone looking for a night of pure comedy!

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM stars Ed Rutherford as Pseudolous and also features Mark Anderson, Erin Renee Baumrucker, Aidan Espinosa, Owen Espinosa, Beth Fine, Katie Kotila, Daniel Leahy, Emily Lewis, Tyler Lord, Max Perkel, Mitchell Shaw, Gayle Starr, Anna Rose Steinmeyer, Jubilee Tai, Raymond Cam Truong, and Andrew Buel as Hysterium.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is directed by MadKap managing director Wayne Mell, with musical direction by multi-Jeff Award winner Jeremy Ramey and choreography by Abby Glaws. Lighting design is by Pat Henderson, with costume design by Deb Erickson, and sound design by Ethan Patterson. Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.

MadKap Productions starts their 11th season at Skokie Theatre with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUMt. A five-show subscription package is available for $194 that also includes tickets to Stephen Schwartz's PIPPIN, DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin, Sondheim's COMPANY, and Tenessee Williams' classic drama A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.

MadKap is the recipient of the 2019 Artistic Excellence Award from the Village of Skokie Fine Arts Commission. Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell formed MadKap Productions in 2011 and have premiered ground-breaking new plays like Clutter: The True Story of the Collier Brothers Who Never Threw Anything Out and Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood, and Side Effects May Include, the semi-autobiographical account of Seinfeld writer Marc Jaffe's experiences with Parkinson's Disease which toured nationally, raising funds for Shaking With Laughter and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. MadKap Productions was formerly a resident production company at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

The Skokie Theatre was originally built in 1912 and served as the local movie theatre for the people who lived in the Skokie area. The building fell into disrepair, until 2006 when the Skokie Valley Music Foundation spent over 1.2 million dollars to refurbish it and create a music hall that is unlike any other in the area. Its 140 comfortable seats, perfect acoustics, and elegant art deco architecture makes it a Skokie landmark. MadKap Productions took over management of the building in February, 2014 with the goal of establishing a full-time performing arts center. When not presenting plays, audiences can experience cabaret and concerts, dance, and comedy acts.

