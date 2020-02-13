5th Annual ONE OF A KIND SHOW Has Announced Spring Dates

Marking its 5th year, the Spring One of a Kind Show returns to theMART in Chicago April 24 - 26, 2020.

The 2020 spring show showcases work in a wide range of categories and media from more than 300 artists and makers from North America and beyond. Shoppers will find everything from paintings, sculpture and mixed media, to fashion, jewelry, gifts and furniture.

The show's popular Gourmet Market will feature 30 gourmet artists plus 15 culinary entrepreneurs from The Hatchery - providing something for every palate. The Emerging Artist Market - an area in the show dedicated to talented and up and coming makers - will also return, with 16 unique artists in various disciplines.

"Bringing back the One of a Kind Show for its 5th Spring Show is an absolute privilege. As the show takes place right before a number of spring and summer holidays and events, we see it as a fantastic opportunity to find special one-of-a-kind gifts," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for the One of a Kind Show. "The Spring Show has continued to develop and expand, and our shoppers know that the experience will continue to feature vibrant, new art and exhibitions every year."

"The show is also a fun way to shop with programming like fashion shows, live music and hands on crafting. We are thrilled to partner again with the arts organization Marwen to produce art workshops for attendees of all ages," Hogan continued. "The One of a Kind Show is unique in that it connects so many different communities."

The One of a Kind Show will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, April 24; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25; and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26. Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all three days. Special ticket packages and offers are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.





