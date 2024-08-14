44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Extends in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) – originally scheduled to play a limited run through August 17, 2024 – has added performances on Sunday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 20,.



Tickets start at $44 and are on sale now at 44ObamaMusical.com. 44 is playing at The Epiphany Center for the Arts, located at 201 S Ashland Ave. Remaining performances are August 14-18 and August 20, 2024.



Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...



44 is a melting pot of music that delivers everything you’d come to expect from a musical about the Obama era – Sarah Palin scream-singing “Drill Me Baby” like Ozzy Osbourne, President Obama crooning “How Black is too Black?” over a smooth Motown groove, and of course, “Filibusters,” a hardcore hip-hop jam where Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz rap “Green Eggs and Ham” in its entirety. The political world is buzzing about 44! Barack Obama exclaims, “Of all the musicals about my presidency, this is one of them.”



The Chicago Tribune raves, “44 — The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED Obama Musical is smart, sophisticated satire, penned and composed by Eli Bauman, once an Obama campaign organizer. He comes with a raft of TV comedy credits, decent musical chops and enough insider intel to make the show appeal to those of us who watched Obama’s rise.”



“As we careen toward the totally normal and stress-free 2024 election, we hope you’ll join us for a look back at the 44th Presidency of the United States - when the White House was full of hope, the President didn’t endorse a violent attack on his own Vice President, and the President’s largest scandal was wearing a tan suit,” comments Bauman.



44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. 44 is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, and is produced by Bauman alongside his partner and fellow Lead Producer, Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), as well as Producer Kevin Bailey (Annie Get Your Gun, The Lion King), in association with Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Toni Isreal (REALEMN Productions) and Martin Lawrence & Stacy Lyles (RunTelDat Entertainment). 44 will play August 7 – 20, 2024 at The Epiphany Center for the Arts, located at 201 S Ashland Ave.



Selling out runs in L.A. and New York City, 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL quickly proved to be a must-see show, drawing in audiences that included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlemagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Bill Burr and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Following its L.A. run, 44 took home seven 2023 BroadwayWorld L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Lead Performer of a Musical (T.J. Wilkins), Best Supporting Performer of a Musical (Chad Doreck), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (James Alsop).



The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty"). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden.'

They are joined by Kevin Bailey as ‘John Boehner,’ Larry Cedar as ‘Mitch McConnell,' Marqell Edward Clayton as ‘Brother Abe Lincoln,' Kelley Dorney as ‘Hillary Clinton,' Summer Nicole Greer as ‘Voice of the People,' Ally Dixon as ‘Sarah Palin,' Dino Shorté as ‘Herman Cain,' Jeff Sumner as ‘Lindsey Graham,' and Michael Uribes as ‘Ted Cruz.' Celeste Butler is the understudy for the roles of ‘Voice of the People' and ‘Michelle Obama,' Jenna Pastuszek understudies ‘Hillary Clinton' and ‘Sarah Palin,' and Scott Kruse understudies ‘Joe Biden,' ‘Mitch McConnell,' ‘Lindsey Graham,' and ‘Ted Cruz.'

44 will feature legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards).



