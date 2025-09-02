2026 IHSMTA School Applications Available Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Broadway In Chicago is inviting high schools across the State of Illinois to participate in the 15th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3, at 10AM, high school educators may fill out a School Application form to become an IHSMTA participating high school. Application details and program rules and regulations can be found at www.ihsmta.com. Broadway In Chicago encourages all Illinois Public and Private High Schools to apply; however, School Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The deadline to submit School Applications for the 2026 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Eligible schools must adhere to the following in order to qualify as a participating high school:

the High School must be located in the State of Illinois

musical productions must take place between September 18, 2025 and April 19, 2026 to be adjudicated

the musical production must be a full-length musical listed on The Jimmy Awards (also known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards) Qualifying Show List in order to be eligable.

This year's categories include Best Performer in an Actor Role, Best Performer in Actress Role, Best Production, Best Direction and Best Ensemble. Twenty-four nominees (12 in each Best Performance category) will perform on stage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) and compete in front of a panel of industry professionals.

From the twenty-four nominees, two Illinois award recipients will go on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards and participate in a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway, where a panel of judges selects the nation's top performers. The Jimmy Awards are named after legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited be a part of a network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards

The 2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award recipients were Jamaur Houston of The Chicago Academy for the Arts in Chicago, IL (Best Performer in an Actor Role), Sophia Leverett of Providence Catholic High School in New Lennox, IL (Best Performer in an Actress Role), Lincoln-Way East High School for their production of HADESTOWN (Teen Edition) (Best Production), Crystal Lake Central High School for their production of THE MUSIC MAN (Best Ensemble) and James Reinbacher for his direction of Reed-Custer High School's production of PIPPIN (Best Direction).

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, appeared in the National Tour of HADESTOWN, and was most recently seen in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway.

Kyrie Courter (2012 IHSMTA Nominee) made her Broadway debut in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD.

John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in CHOIR BOY and originated the role of Jesse Webb in the original Broadway cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK in 2023. He can currently be seen as Booker T. Washington in the Broadway revival of RAGTIME.

Reagan Pender (2013 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Kaitlin Feely (2014 & 2016 IHSMTA Nominee) appeared in Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre's Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE as understudy for Céline Dion, Molly Brown, Rose, and Background Vocalist in 2025.

Jack Cahill-Lemme (2016 IHSMTA Best Actor) launched the first North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, and made his professional Broadway debut in the Broadway production in Summer 2023, where he is still performing.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) appeared in the national tour of HADESTOWN in 2022 & 2023.

Clare Kennedy McLaughlin (2016 IHSMTA Nominee) starred in Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre's Chicago Premiere of TITANIQUE as Céline Dion in 2025.

Haley Gustafson (2016 & 2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Wren Rivera (2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in JAGGED LITTLE PILL in 2021.

Joy Woods (2018 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in March 2022, joining the Broadway cast of SIX. She originated the role of Middle Allie in the original Broadway cast of THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL in 2024, and appeared as Louise in the 2025 Broadway revival of GYPSY, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Andrew Tufano (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY.

Justin O'Brien (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) appeared in the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS in 2023.

Mike Bindeman (2019 IHSMTA Nominee) launched the First National Tour of THE CHER SHOW as Gregg Allman/John Southall. In December 2023. He joined the first National Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE as George McFly in December 2024.

Sierra Fermin (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in December 2023, joining the Broadway cast of SIX where she is still performing.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) joined the National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in 2022.

Jason Schmidt (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made his Broadway debut in April 2024, originating the role of Sodapop Curtis in the original Broadway cast THE OUTSIDERS, currently running on Broadway.

Josh Fermin (2022 IHSMTA Best Performer in An Actor Role Runner-Up) joined the first National Tour of & JULIET in 2025.

Other Illinois winners and students have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer.

Nate Garner (2017 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected in 2017 as one of the first ever Jimmy Awards Student Reporters.

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards.

Nicole Scimeca (2024 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected as one of The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporters.

Jamaur Houston (2025 IHSMTA Best Performer in an Actor Role) was awarded the 2025 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer.

The participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, HADESTOWN, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE OUTSIDERS and SUFFS at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park, and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.