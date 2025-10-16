2025 Black Excellence Awards Nominees Revealed

The 24th annual event will be held at 7:30pm on Monday, November 3, 2025, at Black Ensemble Theater.
The Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago has revealed the 2025 Black Excellence Awards, honoring and celebrating Chicago theatre, dance, music, film, literary, and visual artists. The 24th annual event will be held at 7:30pm on Monday, November 3, 2025, at Black Ensemble Theater.
Throughout the evening, Special Honor Awards will be presented to: Kerry James Marshall (Hall of Fame); Pemon Rami (Excellence in Film); Eve L. Ewing (Excellence in Literature); and Professor Roxanne Stevenson (Excellence in Music and Music Education).
The evening’s nominees are:
For Excellence in Community Engagement: Underground Bookstore, Da Book Joint, and Salty Books and Beans
Gallery Exhibition: Faie African Art Gallery, Gallery Guichard, and Blanc Gallery
Artist: Dayo Laoye, Natasha Moustache, George Crump, and Ahmad Lee
Performance: Praize Production, Deeply Rooted, and Red Clay Dance
Choregraphy: Maiya Redding, Nicole Clarke Springer, Enneressa LaNette, Rasheida Smith and Brandee Lathon
Production: Definition Theater, Black Ensemble Theater, Theater 47, MPAACT and Pegasus Theater
Production Director: Jackie Taylor, Tyrone Phillips, Carla Stillwell, Daryl D. Brooks, John Ruffin and Ilesa Duncan
Actor Male: Ronald L. Connor, Vincent Jordan, Tamarus Harvel and Michael Kenady
Actor Female: Rhonda Preston, Alexandria Crawford, Tamara Batiest, Ariya Hawkins and Caitlin Dobbins
Special Recognition Director: Lili Ann Brown, Malika Stampley, Ron OJ Parson, Shanesia Davis, Awoye Timpo and Gabrielle Randle-Bent
Special Recognition Actor/Actress: Anji White, Gregory Fenner, Namir Smallwood, Brittney Mack, Kelvin Roston, Jr. and Shanesia Davis
Female Vocalist: Lucy Smith and Zemrah
Male Vocalist: Gregory Gibbs, Theodis Rogers Jazz Trio and Jovan Watson
