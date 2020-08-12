Winston-Salem Symphony Announces Reimagined 2020-21 Season

The symphony is also announcing Stage Pass, a new digital platform for live-streaming events, interviews, and more.

The symphony is also announcing Stage Pass, a new digital platform for live-streaming events, interviews with musicians and other guests, and behind-the-scenes extras.

Stage Pass is now automatically included as part of renewed, current subscribers' subscription benefits; subscribers will soon receive their access code to enjoy exclusive content. Not a subscriber? You're covered: Stage Pass is also available for purchase.

What comes with Stage Pass?

Digital tickets to all of the Symphony's concerts this season via livestreams or recordings

Access to exclusive online content and Stage Pass members-only events

Your own Winston-Salem Symphony Stage Pass magnet and password to access the Stage Pass section of our website

Technical service and guidance from Winston-Salem Symphony staff to help you access online performances through your computer, phone, tablet, or TV

Waived exchange fees and ticket insurance, which allows you to exchange a concert ticket after you miss a performance

Discounts on Winston-Salem Symphony merchandise (coming soon!)

Subscription seat protection: 2019-20 subscribers who did not renew for the current season because of the pandemic will have their seats saved for them when they return for the Winston-Salem Symphony's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The 2020/21 Reimagined Fall Season is as follows:

London Calling

October 24, 2020

7:30 PM

Live Streamed from the Stevens Center

Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville

Anna Clyne: Sound and Fury

Haydn: Symphony No. 104, "London"

Make a night of it and return with us to the [Stevens Center] stage as we celebrate the opening of a Reimagined season. Haydn's brilliant final symphony was written while the composer was living in London and heralds the city as its namesake. New York-based, London-born Anna Clyne's Sound and Fury quotes Haydn and lends a 21st Century color to an 18th Century instrumentation. Rossini's ever-popular overture to The Barber of Seville adds a humorous touch to this stylish program.

American Landscapes

November 15, 2020

3:00 PM

Live Streamed from the Stevens Center

Copland: Appalachian Spring

Dan Locklair: In Memory - H.H.L.

Dvořák: Serenade for Strings, Op. 22

The work of Winston-Salem's own Dan Locklair is at the heart of a program that paints the American landscape on a sonic canvas. In Memory-H.H.L. is a dedication to Locklair's own mother and recalls a familiar church hymn. Copland's Appalachian Spring, long an audience favorite, is presented in its original ballet score for 13 players. Czech composer Dvořák, who lived in America at the height of his fame, presents a shimmering and lively Serenade for strings alone. You'll love the dance rhythms and refreshing sounds of this concert.

A Carolina Christmas: Unwrapped

Recorded Live at The Ramkat November 28, 2020

The holidays wouldn't be the same without sparkling lights, presents under the tree, and the anticipation of gathering with friends and family. Although we are unable to promise the large musical spectacular you've come to know and love, we still plan to unwrap Christmas one carol at a time. Join us and celebrate the holidays with your cherished Symphony family. Stay tuned! Details about this concert will be unwrapped in the fall.

Beethoven's "Pastoral Sextet"

December 16, 2020

Live Streamed from the Moravian Music Foundation

We may not know Beethoven's exact birthdate, but we know that it was mid-December in 1770. In honor of the great composer's 250th birthday and the community-wide BTHVN Rocks Winston-Salem collaboration, the Winston-Salem Symphony and the Moravian Music Foundation are coming together for this special performance. The Moravian Music Foundation has a rare 1st edition of Beethoven's Sixth Symphony in its archives; this concert will feature a string sextet arrangement of this beautiful work.

