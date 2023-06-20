Western Piedmont Symphony Reveals 2023-2024 Season Of Masterworks, Foothills Pops, Crossroads, And Discovery Concerts

Click Here, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, has revealed its 2023-2024 season, MUSIC FOR YOU. The 59th season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different music genres represented on the Crossroads series, new Discovery Family Concerts, numerous community events, and education concerts.

"This season, our concerts represent not only my varied musical interests, but also the diverse musical tastes in our community. From exceptional artistic experiences on our Masterworks Series to high-quality, fun, and family-friendly programming on our Foothills Pops and newly launched Discovery Family Concerts, WPS has something for all people that love live music," stated music director Matthew Troy.

"We are thrilled to announce two new collaborative partners this season - the Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art - to bring the new Discovery Family Concerts and the re-envisioned Crossroads series to life," noted executive director Kelly Swindell. "We are grateful for the enduring generosity and support of the NC Arts Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, the City of Hickory, the NC Community Foundation, as well as our venue partners at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the SALT Block, and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, so that we can explore and experience these inspiring music performances together."

"WPS creates a space for the community to experience captivating concerts featuring the exceptional talent of our guest artists and professional orchestra musicians. The talent that WPS brings to this region is truly second-to-none, and our community deserves the very highest artistic quality," added Troy. "I am excited to extend an invitation to our entire community to be a part of the musical journey for the upcoming season. This truly is MUSIC FOR YOU!"

2023-2024 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Foothills Pops: DISNEY IN CONCERT-A Dream is a Wish

DISNEY IN CONCERT-A Dream is a Wish transports audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney Animated Feature films to discover that dreams really do come true. The magic of Disney storytelling comes to life once again and reminds us anew that anything is possible, "... if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true." Presentation authorized by Disney Concerts © All rights reserved.

7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

Thursday, September 21, 2023 - Side/Show

An evening of free, intimate performances with WPS Musicians and Friends spanning many musical genres. Presented in partnership with the City of Hickory and the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl.

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Downtown Hickory

Saturday, October 21, 2023 - Masterworks: Other Worlds. Featuring Wu Man, pipa

Experience music like no other with the Silkroad Ensemble's Wu Man, the world's foremost pipa artist, performing the cinematic Concerto No. 2 for Pipa and Orchestra by Zhao Jiping. Also featured on the opening Masterworks program: Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Overture and the triumphant Pines of Rome by Respighi.

7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Sunday, October 29, 2023 - Discovery Family Concert: Magical Spooktacular

Discover musical adventures of live symphonic music and explore the magic of Halloween and music. One-hour fun, family-themed concerts that delight all ages. Presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center.

3:00 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Thursday, November 2, 2023 - Crossroads: Low and Lower, cello/bass duo

If you like stringed instruments and comedy, you cannot miss this performance. A mash-up of artistry, virtuosity, and satire, developing a completely new genre in answer to the question, "Cello and bass ... seriously?" Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory.

Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Masterworks: Romance and Realism. Featuring Dmitri Vorobriev, piano

Presenting Rachmaninoff's beloved romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, as well as a suite from the film score of "The Gadfly" by Dmitri Shostakovich.

7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Friday, December 1, 2023 - Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular

Everyone's favorite seasonal concert is back for an evening of holiday and winter music classics. The region's best way to start December and get some holiday cheer!

7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

Thursday, January 18, 2024 - Crossroads: Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby Jazz Combo

North Carolina's Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby have been delighting audiences around the world for the past five years with their friendly duo interpretations of jazz standards and other music. Expect bold and whimsical twists on the familiar, lesser-known gems from jazz, film, and popular song, as well as compelling original compositions. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Masterworks: Carmina Burana. Featured soloists: Sequina DuBose, soprano, Daniel Stein, tenor, and David Pershall, baritone.

One of classical music's most spellbinding and immersive experiences, Carmina Burana is an epic, captivating choral masterpiece. A massive orchestra and huge chorus join forces for Carl Orff's infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Brahms' Academic Festival Overture opens the concert. Featuring members of the CVCC Chorus, Hickory Choral Society, Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir, and Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus.

7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique. Featuring Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

Acclaimed violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins returns to perform Bruch's Concerto No. 1 for Violin in G minor. Dame Ethel Smyth's early 20th century rarity Overture to The Wreckers and the opulent Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz will also be performed.

7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Crossroads: KAIA String Quartet

From the tango of the Rio de la Plata to the string quartets of Silvestre Revueltas, the KAIA String Quartet is an ensemble devoted to promoting the rich and colorful music of Latin America and more. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - Foothills Pops: Totally Awesome 80s

Get your Members Only jacket, wraparound sunglasses, and neon shirts ready! Jeans 'n Classics returns to perform totally rad hits from the 80s by Prince, The B-52s, Tears for Fears, Cindy Lauper, and many more!

7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Discovery Family Concert: We are the Champions!

Discover musical adventures of live symphonic music and explore the inspiring and familiar music of sports and games. One-hour fun, family-themed concerts that delight all ages. Presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center.

3:00 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Crossroads: Hank, Pattie, and The Current. With special guests the WPS Maestro's Quartet

Hard-hitting bluegrass pickers who moonlight as symphonic classical musicians, Hank, Pattie, and The Current, led by banjo player Hank Smith and fiddle player and vocalist Pattie Kinlaw with Billie Feather on guitar and Stevie Martinez on bass, take an innovative twist on traditional bluegrass music and mix it with a soulful brew flavored with classical, Motown, jazz, and pop influences. With special guests the WPS' Maestro's Quartet. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Masterworks: Landscapes. Featuring Amber Ferenz, bassoon

The symphony's flagship classical series concludes with two WORLD PREMIERES: Kachina, by Amber Ferenz, and a commission for orchestra of music inspired by the foothills region by American composer Daniel Perttu. Grofé's picturesque Grand Canyon Suite closes the series.

7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

And more ... free masterclasses, education concerts, and community outreach performances and conversations in Hickory and throughout the greater Catawba Valley. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2023-2024 season of concerts and events, visit Click Here.

Please note: all programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

SERIES SUBSCRIPTION AND TICKET INFORMATION

Series subscription packages and single tickets on sale June 19, 2023. Series subscriptions offer up to 15% off the single ticket price and a reservation on your favorite seats. Flex-6 and Flex-10 packages also available.

Single ticket pricing:

Masterworks: $20, $30, $40, $50; students with valid ID $10.

Foothills Pops: $30, $40, $50; students with valid ID $10.

Crossroads: $28; students with valid ID $10.

Discovery: $5 youth under age 12; $10 students with valid ID; $14 adult. (Note: no series subscription for Discovery Family Concerts)

Side/Show and community outreach performances are free.

The WPS Box Office is located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.

CONCERT VENUES

MASTERWORKS: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 775 6th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601

FOOTHILLS POPS: J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645

CROSSROADS: Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601

DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERTS: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 775 6th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. For 59 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances, and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Crossroads series, family-friendly Discovery concerts, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.