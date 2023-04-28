Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND

Featuring the Greg Knight Endowment Guest Artist pianist Thomas Pandolfi and vocalist Jodi Burns, the concert is Saturday, May 13.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED. Featuring the Greg Knight Endowment Guest Artist pianist Thomas Pandolfi and vocalist Jodi Burns, the concert is Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Experience the thrill of espionage with the Western Piedmont Symphony, led by Maestro Matthew Troy, performing the iconic themes from James Bond and other spy thrillers! Audience-favorite guest artist Jodi Burns returns to the stage to sing memorable Bond songs, such as "Diamonds Are Forever," "Skyfall," and more. Be transported to a world of secret agents, daring escapades, and high-speed chases as pianist Thomas Pandolfi performs the "Bond Piano Concerto." Dust off your tuxedo and join the Symphony for a night of music and martinis - shaken, not stirred.

"The music of James Bond has been in our collective consciousness for decades," stated Maestro Troy. "At this concert, the Western Piedmont Symphony will celebrate many of the great songs and performers that have been a part of this tradition, from Shirley Bassey and Paul McCartney to Adele and Billie Eilish, and more. We are thrilled to welcome pianist Thomas Pandolfi and soprano Jodi Burns and the entire orchestra to the stage to perform this action-packed and thrilling concert!"

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS is sponsored by Broyhill Family Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, The Stevens Foundation, Graystone Eye, VonDrehle, and the Greg Knight Endowment Guest Artist Fund, and with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council.

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $25, $35, 45; students $10 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located on Highway 321 at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Thomas Pandolfi is one of the leading pianists of our time, hailed as a "phenomenon." He began his career early on while at The Juilliard School (BM & MM) where the young prodigy caught the influential ear of Vladimir Horowitz, who would become his mentor, and legendary composer, Morton Gould. The Washington Post boasted he is a "master of both the grand gesture and the sensual line ... Pandolfi's large-scale pianism seemed under tight control yet in no way muted the passion of his performance ... projected with an exquisite sense of lyrical gesture."

Jodi Burns has been described as singing with a "plush voice and rich expressivity," (The New York Times). Whether performing in intimate venues or on the opera stage, she appeals to a rich and diverse audience. A performer with a great deal of range and versatility, Burns collaborated with the Piedmont Wind Symphony on a concert of her own compositions along with her band. She sang with Ben Folds at his 2015 "Home for the Holidays" concert.

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two Youth Orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.




