The Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County and Flat Rock Playhouse Partner for Virtual Christmas Show

This holiday, in partnership with Flat Rock Playhouse, the Boys & Girls Club will be offering a screening of A Flat Rock Christmas for all members in attendance and will also be sending virtual "tickets" to the performance home so that each family can enjoy the show in the comfort of their own living rooms.

"We are so excited to share this gift with Club members and their families, this Christmas especially," said Executive Director Julia Hockenberry. "While the holidays are a magical time, they also illuminate gaps and needs among many in our community. We are grateful to Flat Rock Playhouse to be able to brighten the season for our families through this unique and vibrant experience," she continued.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is the first show the Playhouse has been able to produce since March of this year. In May, the Playhouse announced the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, FRP has been maintained by a team of thirteen to manage operations, produce virtual fundraisers, and offer online classes and workshops through Studio 52. A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was filmed on the Mainstage, around the Rock, and on location in Hendersonville with a cast of Vagabond favorites all adhering to local and national health and safety guidelines.

"It has been a year of challenges, but there is still so much to be grateful for," says Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. "Our community has offered incredible support to us, and continuing the tradition of this favorite holiday show for the fourth year in a row is our way of saying thank you. It was also important to our entire staff and Board of Trustees to give back to this community, and we knew the Boys & Girls Club was the perfect organization with which to share this magical Christmas gift."

The Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County is presently serving dual roles during the COVID pandemic. While mornings are designated exclusively for online schooling at the Club, afternoons provide youth with programs focusing on healthy lifestyles and positive personal decision making. Since the onset of the school year, 380 young people from more than 250 different households have taken advantage of this service. Because the Club is committed to making services available to those children who need it the most, an all-inclusive membership costs families no more than $5 per child, per year.

To learn more about how you can support the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County, visit bgchendersonco.org/.

Tickets are still available for A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, A Virtual Production. Visit flatrockplayhouse.org for more information.

This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You