TERMS OF ENDEARMENT to be Presented at Hendersonville Theatre

Hendersonville Theatre will preset the Western North Carolina premiere of Terms of Endearment, a heartfelt tale that captures the fierce, fragile, and fiercely funny ties between a mother and daughter. This touching production runs from May 1 to 11. Patrons can purchase tickets ranging from $5 to $32 at HVLTheatre.org or the box office by calling (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Based on the novel by Larry McMurtry and the beloved Academy Award-winning film, Terms of Endearment traces the relationship between a highly opinionated mother and her feisty daughter as they seek to find humor and courage in the face of life's challenges. This new stage adaptation of one of the most beloved films of all time captures the delicate, sometimes fractured, bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers -both old and new.

Adapted for the stage by Dan Gordon, the 1983 film adaptation was directed by James L. Brooks and won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Brooks, Best Actress for Shirley MacLaine, and Best Supporting Actor for Jack Nicholson. This theatrical adaptation premiered off-Broadway in 2016, starring Molly Ringwald. Terms of Endearment is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

"We are excited to be the first theatre company in Western North Carolina to present this beautiful story," Director Jonathan Forrester said. "Terms of Endearment resonates because it's real. It doesn't shy away from the messiness of life-it embraces it, and in doing so, reminds us how love carries us through."

With a stellar local cast and heartfelt direction, this production brings emotional depth and a healthy dose of humor to the stage. Audiences can expect a performance that is both entertaining and emotionally powerful-a perfect outing for Mother's Day weekend or a night out with someone special.

Playwright Dan Gordon has written numerous films, including Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57, Murder in the First, and The Hurricane, and developed the story for Rambo: Last Blood. He has been the producer, screenwriter, and story editor for over 200 hours of television, including Highway to Heaven, Highlander, and Soldier of Fortune, Inc.

Directed by Forrester, the talented cast includes HT newcomer Mark Hodgdon as Rudyard/Dr. Maise. He joins HT veterans Tate Albert as Garrett, Victoria Lamberth as Aurora, Lauren Otis as Emma, Jered Shults as Flap, and Mary Weisberger as Patsy, Doris, and Nurse.

The Production Team includes stage manager Sara Hassinger, set designer Gina Purri, scenic artist Arlene Cassidy, Costume Designer Jade Zhang, sound designer Beth Norris, lighting designer John Reynolds, board operators Robert Tatone and Natalie Broadway, props artisan Rita O'Hara, and intimacy choreographer Laura Rikard.

Terms of Endearment is sponsored by the City of Hendersonville, the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Discover Hometown Magazine, WTZQ AM 1600 - 95.3 FM, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources division, with funding from the North Carolina Arts Foundation's N.C. Arts Disaster Relief Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, and SouthArts' Southern Arts Relief and Recovery Fund. The show is rated PG-13 due to adult language and situations, and depictions of drinking, smoking, drug use, illness, and death.

The show opens Thursday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m., with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are available on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Discounts are available for all six regular performances, including military, senior, student, youth, and group tickets of 10 or more. The running time is approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has been a beacon of inclusivity, offering live theatre and high-quality, affordable entertainment to residents of Hendersonville and the surrounding areas. The theater is wheelchair accessible, and ample free parking is available behind and in front of the theatre, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for all our guests.

