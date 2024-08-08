Second Show Added for Kevin Hart at DPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



By popular demand, a new show has been added for Kevin Hart on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated comedian and Mark Twain recipient Kevin Hart announced the next leg of his stand-up comedy tour “Acting My Age.” Hart will bring his highly popular new tour to DPAC on Saturday February 15, 2025 and Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 9 at 10:00 AM at DPACnc.com and Ticketmaster.com and KEVINHARTNATION.COM. Fans can access the venue presale now. There will be a limited amount of VIP tickets available.

ABOUT Kevin Hart:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Later in 2024 Hart is staring and Executive Producer of Peacock’s drama series Fight Night.

Hart is currently touring nationally with his ninth standup special “Acting My Age”. Hart’s last special “Reality Check” was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Hight Grossing Comedian of the year. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.

