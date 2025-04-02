Piedmont Opera Names Joseph Mechavich as Interim Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joseph Mechavich will join Piedmont Opera as its Interim Artistic Director, effective immediately. Mechavich, a renowned conductor with a distinguished career in opera, will lead Piedmont Opera into an exciting new chapter, overseeing the artistic direction, production, and development of the company's 2025-2026 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joey to the Piedmont Opera family," said the Board Chair, Jessica Good. "Joey's exceptional experience in leading world-class opera productions and his deep passion for classic and contemporary works make him the perfect fit for this role. His vision for the company will undoubtedly elevate Piedmont Opera's position as a leader in the regional and national opera scene."

Mechavich brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in various leadership roles for Kentucky Opera, where he was recognized for his innovative programming and ability to build strong relationships with artists, patrons, and the community. He has conducted in opera houses worldwide as well as nationally. His extensive conducting repertoire spans from traditional operatic works to modern premieres, and he is known for his commitment to fostering the next generation of operatic talent.

"I am deeply honored to be joining Piedmont Opera at this exciting time in its history," said Mechavich. "The company has a rich legacy, and I am eager to build on that foundation while exploring new artistic opportunities and collaborations. My goal is to create exceptional performances that engage, inspire, and connect with audiences, both locally and beyond."

As Interim Artistic Director, Mechavich will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the next season, mentor the artistic staff, and continue to make Piedmont Opera a destination for opera lovers in the region. "I am excited to welcome Joey as our Interim Artistic Director," said Connie Quinn, Executive Director of Piedmont Opera. "His extensive experience and global connections will bring a fresh perspective and open new opportunities for collaboration, ensuring Piedmont Opera continues to thrive artistically and within the community."

About Joey Mechavich:

American conductor Joey Mechavich has established a leading position on the modern music podium with breakthrough productions of contemporary opera such as Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking, Moby-Dick, Great Scott, If I Were You, Out of Darkness: Two Remain, Before It All Goes Dark, and Three Decembers; and Carlisle Floyd's Susannah, Cold Sassy Tree, Of Mice and Men, and Wuthering Heights, among others. Mechavich has also conducted Perla's An American Dream, Puts' Silent Night, Bohmler's Riders of the Purple Sage, and Previn's A Streetcar Named Desire.

Recent highlights include La Bohème and Werther at Florida Grand Opera, Lucia du Lammermoor at New Orleans Opera, Albert Herring for the University of Maryland, Florencia en el Amazonas for North Carolina Opera, as well as Flight, Turn of the Screw, Carmen, and The ThreePenny Opera at Brevard Music Festival.

Past international engagements include Porgy & Bess at Deutsche Oper Berlin/Cape Town Opera, Silent Night at Canada's Calgary Opera, and Nixon in China for a co-production between Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra/New Zealand Opera.

He can also be found conducting much of the standard repertoire in leading U.S. opera houses. Recent highlights include Il Barbiere di Siviglia with the Washington National Opera and Minnesota Opera, Everest with Austin Opera, Cavalleria Rusticana/I Pagliacci with Madison Opera, Eugene Onegin with the Curtis Institute of Music, and Ariadne auf Naxos, Macbeth, and Madama Butterfly with Kentucky Opera.

