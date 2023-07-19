Photos: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Set To Simmer At Mint Museum

A Doll's House will be presented at the Mint Museum Randolph’s intimate performance space, August 3 - 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre will present A Doll’s House, Part 2, its third full production and first at the Mint Museum Randolph’s intimate performance space, August 3 - 13, 2023. This will follow the new company’s hit productions of Witch and POTUS at the Booth Playhouse and the Cain Center for the Arts. See photos from the production.

In the 1879 debut of Henrik Ibsen’s iconic A Doll’s House, Nora Helmer shocked audiences with her infamous “door slam heard around the world,” a bold decision that terminated her relationships with her husband and children but created space for a budding relationship with herself. 

Fast forward to 2017 and Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated sequel, A Doll’s House, Part 2. Nora is back, knocking on that same door she slammed fifteen years earlier. Now a successful, self-made writer, is Nora prepared to reckon with the family she left in her journey of self discovery? Audiences need not be familiar with the original play to feel gut punched by this bracingly funny and unabashedly contemporary sequel that dives into the aftermath of a courageous act. 

Directed by Matt Cosper (XOXO) and featuring Kellee Stall, Shawn Halliday, Gina Stewart, and Laura Scott Cary, A Doll’s House, Part 2 makes its Charlotte debut after years of wowing audiences as one of the finest acting showcases in modern American theatre.

The show will be designed by Tom Burch (scenic), Beth Killion (costumes), David Fillmore (lights) and Maf Maddix (sound). Carrie Cranford will serve as production manager, and Amanda Labrie will stage manage. Marla Brown will produce.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $35.00 and are on sale now at Click Here. The Mint Museum Randolph is located at 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Photo Credit: Fenix Fotography

Photos: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Set To Simmer At Mint Museum

Shawn Halliday as Torvald.
Shawn Halliday as Torvald.

Kellee Stall as Nora.
Kellee Stall as Nora.

Laura Scott Cary as Emmy.
Laura Scott Cary as Emmy.

Gina Stewart as Anne Marie.
Gina Stewart as Anne Marie.

Shawn Halliday as Torvald.
Shawn Halliday as Torvald.

Kellee Stall as Nora.
Kellee Stall as Nora.




