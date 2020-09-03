Opera Carolina Reimagines Its 2020/21 Season

I Dream, originally scheduled for January 2021 will now be moved to April 2021.

Opera Carolina's 2020/21 season, themed as the "Season of Action", would have been an action-packed season full of emotional performances. Due to COVID-19, the season which was to include Puccini's politically driven Tosca, Douglas Tappin's acclaimed drama about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Dream, and Verdi's love triangle set in a time of war Aida has changed. Tosca and Aida will be postponed until the 2021/22 season, and I Dream, originally scheduled for January 2021 will now be moved to April 2021. In addition to the changes to the season, Bella Notte, Opera Carolina's major fall fundraising event, has been canceled.

"The postponement of Tosca and Aida and the rescheduled performances of I Dream is not an announcement we ever wanted to make but it is the right one," said James Meena, Opera Carolina's long-time Artistic Director. "The safety of our patrons, our team, and our artists is the most important consideration. Tosca and Aida are both large-scale grand operas and wouldn't be able to be performed from safe distances. I Dream is a significantly smaller work and will be easier to safely distance during the performances. We're saddened at the announcement of our season, but we are excited about what is ahead and what we have planned. We now have the opportunity to innovate and to further explore opportunities to virtually connect with our audience and with new audiences."

In the coming weeks and months, Opera Carolina will announce virtual performances, including the continuation of the successful iStream series, small-scale performances, unique events, and the expansion of the new Virtual Opera House. The new season schedule will be announced on operacarolina.org later this month.

Shows View More Charlotte Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You