Neave Trio Gives Virtual Concert Presented By Asheville Chamber Music Series

The Boston-based Neave Trio will give a virtual concert presented by the Asheville Chamber Music Series in North Carolina, recorded at the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH Radio. This concert will be available to ticketholders on April 23 and 24 at 7:30pm ET, and April 25 at 3pm ET, via a private YouTube broadcast.

The program includes works by three women composers, highlighting an ongoing theme in Neave's programming: Her Voice, a collection of works by women composers, spanning the Romantic era through the modern day. For this performance, Neave Trio will play Louise Farrenc's Trio No.1, Op.33; Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio; and Cécile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 11.

The Farrenc and Clarke trios are on Neave's latest album, Her Voice (Chandos Records, 2019) along with Amy Beach's Trio, Op. 150. The New York Times praises, "What excellent performances this trio gives here of works that deserve them," and included the third movement of Clarke's trio in the "Best 25 Classical Music Tracks of 2019." Gramophone asserts that the album is "a splendid introduction to these three pioneering female composers," and "sumptuously recorded ... a taut and vivid interpretation." The Guardian describes the three compositions by Beach, Clarke, and Farrenc as, "distinctive and distinguished chamber works."

Anna Williams, Neave Trio violinist, says, "There is so much great repertoire that is under-performed, especially from women composers, and we feel it is essential to program and record these masterworks alongside the more well-known catalogue of piano trio repertoire. These women really broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations and we are excited to honor their unique contributions and voices."

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered concert halls around the world, the Neave Trio continues to find meaningful ways to perform safely. The Trio has performed virtual concerts for The Violin Channel's "Living Room Live" series, the "Notes of Hope: Music for the Frontline" series, and for Longy School of Music of Bard College's Virtual Benefit. Other recent and upcoming livestream concerts include performances presented by the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at University of Idaho. Recent outdoor, socially distanced concerts include performances at PS21 in Chatham, NY; the Walnut Hill School's "Summer of Art, Six Feet Apart" festival; and Newport Music Festival.

About the Neave Trio: Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio - violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura - has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The group's 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The Boston Musical Intelligencer reports, "it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going," and "their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier."

Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom), and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums' Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, San Diego State University as the first ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence, and the Banff Centre (Canada), among many other institutions. Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton. In the fall of 2017, the Trio joined the faculty of the Longy School of Music of Bard College as Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemble‑in‑Residence.

Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. These collaborations include D-Cell: an Exhibition & Durational Performance, conceived and directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist David Michalek; as well as performances with the Blythe Barton Dance Company; with dance collective BodySonnet; with projection designer Ryan Brady; in the interactive concert series "STEIN2.0," with composer Amanuel Zarzowski; in Klee Musings by acclaimed American composer Augusta Read Thomas, which was premiered by Neave; in the premiere of Eric Nathan's Missing Words V, sponsored by Coretet; in Leah Read's Cloud Burst for piano trio and electronics; in Dale Trumbore's Another Chance; and in a music video by filmmaker Amanda Alvarez Díaz of Astor Piazzolla's "Otoño Porteño."

In addition to Her Voice, Neave Trio's other critically acclaimed recordings include Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records, 2018), which features mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski; French Moments (Chandos Records, 2018); and its debut album, American Moments (Chandos Records, 2016).

For more information, visit www.neavetrio.com.