Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Comeau - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Debbie Lauder - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

Kelly Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Erin Leigh Knowles - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Lisa Blanton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Charlotte Duncan - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 4%

Justin Chapel - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

Shane elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

David T Loudermilk - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Alex White - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 3%

Tod Kubo - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 3%

Ron Chisholm - HELLO DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

Kelly Ray Shelton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Sterling Masters Deeney - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

David T Loudermilk - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Tod Kubo - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Michelle Strom - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Tod Kubo - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Melissa Tarduno - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsea Retalic - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Bryan Rife - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 7%

Brittany Price - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 5%

Bryan Rife - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Magda Guichard - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 5%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Chelsea Retalic - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Beck Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Beth Bentley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Jan Porter, Jennifer Read, Linda Schalberg - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Colleen Smiley - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Engstrom - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Davita Galloway - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

Meredith Walker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Sarah Gross - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Avery Kendall - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Debbie Scheu - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Chris Stonnell - MONSTERSONGS - post mortem players 1%

Yvette Moten - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%

Jacquelyn Loy - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Dance Production

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 23%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 21%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 15%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 12%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 7%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tommy Wooten - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 7%

Gabriel Vanover - BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 7%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 6%

Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 6%

Bryan Rife and Lauren Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Shane Elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Billy Ensley - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Andrea Rassler - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Wes Curry - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Rod Oden - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Adam Burke - NARNIA - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Jessica Jax/Caleb Hinkley - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Dalton Isaac - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Carly McMinn - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Dalton Isaac - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Scott Albert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 19%

Lindsay Garner Hostetler - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 11%

Jill Bloede - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 9%

Eric Seale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 6%

Ron Law - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Rod Oden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

D. Laverne Woods - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 4%

Stuart Spencer - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Steve Kaliski - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 4%

Chris Brown - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Piedmont Players After Dark 4%

Ron McClelland - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

sean parker - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

David T Loudermilk - THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Melissa Tarduno - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Ryan Miles - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Rory D. Sheriff - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 2%

Tina Kelly - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Danielle Melendez - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Robin Tynes-Miller - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Matt Cosper - THE CHAIRS - XOXO 1%

Matt Cosper - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 1%

Candace Taylor - BE HERE NOW - NC Stage Company 0%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 7%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 5%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

UNINVITED - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

DIANA THE MUSICAL - QC Concerts 2%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - lee street theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 9%

Danielle Comeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Danielle Comeau - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

JP Woody - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 5%

Kelly Sandoval - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Hannah Wien - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 4%

Alexandra Corbett - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 4%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Andy Rich - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Cody Basham - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Amy Hanyjewski - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jeff Childs - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Kelly Wright - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Sierra Kyhkynen - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Evan Kinsley - CHARLOTTE SQUAWKS - Booth Playhouse 2%

john harris - NIGHT WATCH - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Jennifer O'Kelly - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 1%

Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Bolton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Vicki Harvell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Mary Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Zachary Tarleton - DIANA THE MUSICAL - QC Concerts 7%

Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 7%

Alesia Baker - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Lori Nielsen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Bradley Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 4%

Drina Keen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Joey Nuhfer - KINKY BOOTS - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Vicki Harvell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 3%

John Stafford - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Stern - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Joey Nuhfer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Ellen Robison - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Dan Dodson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

John nipe - SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 3%

Jenny Carroll - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Zachary Tarlton - HEAD OVER HEELS - QC Concerts 2%

Tyrone Jefferson - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Chris Stonnell - MONSTERSONGS - Post Mortem Players 2%

John Nipe - UNINVITED - Rock Hill Theatre 1%

John Stafford - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 5%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old courthouse theatre 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

DIANA THE MUSICAL - Queen City Concerts 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Cornelia Barnwell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 6%

Autumn Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Emanuel Carrero - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Lucas DeVore - ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

Noemi Rabinowitz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Mary Lynn Bain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Iris DeWitt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Robert Bevilacqua - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Bart Copeland - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Richie Barrella - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Logan Cox - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

Chuck Wright - INTO THE WOODS - 2023 3%

Ella Matchett - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Evynn Rose Grignon - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 2%

Chris Smeltzer - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Nehemiah Lawson - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Darius Turner - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 2%

Jessica Leigh Rubino - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Erin Leigh Knowles - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Breanna Suarez - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 2%

Patrick Stepp - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Parker Syler - CRAZY FOR YOU - BELLA ZANGLER - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Kaylyn Hall - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Nicole Castro - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Lauren Parker - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Veronica Vale Duffy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 6%

Iris DeWitt - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 4%

Bill Morgan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

Vincent Raye - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Amanda Traywick - PAGEANT PLAY - Ansonia Theatre 4%

Daniel Keith - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Ben Butters - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Allen Andrews - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Becca Worthington - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Julia Howard - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Hank West - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Andrew Williams - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 3%

Caleb Sigmon - BALLOOANCY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Devin Clark - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Theresa Brandt - NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Ryan Miles - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Lauren Newell - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Julia Howard - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Matthew Monte - MACBETH - free reign 2%

Liz Waller - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Shelby Annas - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Waxhaw Community Theatre 2%

Joey Moray - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Johnny Hohenstein - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 9%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 6%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 5%

DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 4%

DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 3%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

MACBETH - free reign 2%

ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 1%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shane Elks and Michael Shelton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Bryan Rife & Michael Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Lees McRae Summer Theatre 8%

This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 7%

Chris Timmons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 7%

Bill Kimrey - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 6%

Tom Hansen - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Tom Hansen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Rachael & Matt Morris - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Marty Wolff - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

James Duke and Marty Wolfe - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 3%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Scott Daniel - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Nathaniel Conti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - sHowtime Theatre co 3%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Robert Read and Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Marty Wolff - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Jan Porter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 1%

Marty Wolff - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%

Chip Davis - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 21%

Brandon Kinkaid - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 11%

Bo Garrard - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 7%

Christy Edney Lancaster - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 5%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - old coutrhouse theatre 5%

Bradley Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Tyrone Jefferson and Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 4%

Neifert Enrique - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Andrew Prater - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Neifert Enrique - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Bo Garrard - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 4%

Ryan Certo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 3%

Bradley Moore - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Stephen Kraack - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Evan Kinsley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Provencal and Dria Doward - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Stephen Kraack - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Kayla Piscatelli - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sid Willoughby - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Allison Rhinehardt - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Tyler Wills - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 4%

Aaron Marsh - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 3%

Iris DeWitt - HIT THE WALL - QC Concerts 3%

Daniel Becker - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

Amy McKay - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Darious Crawford - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Shane Elks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Ariana Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Lauren Wilson - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 2%

Devon Ovall - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Chris Hager - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Kevin Roberge - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Kirby Gibson - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Laura Rae Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Smith - MONSTERSONGS - Post Mortem Players 2%

Kyle Britt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Sophie Lanser - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Mason Livers - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Trevor Ketterling - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 1%

Nick Culp - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%

Mario Pando - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shoshana Canali - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 11%

Kevin Burke - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

Dottie Kramer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Kaylyn Hall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 7%

Mary Lynn Bain - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 6%

Hallye Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Tim Campbell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

Lauren Wilson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Susan Cherin - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Paula Baldwin - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Germôna Sharp - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Lauren Wilson - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Roman Lawrence - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Kiera Whittemore - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Shelby Annas - BLITHE SPIRIT - Union County Playmakers 3%

Henk Bouhuys - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Mason Livers - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

K. Alana Jones - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 2%

Jeff Powell - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Cara Hayes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Emma Ribadeneira - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Ryan Miles - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Stephen West-Rogers - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Cailin Harrison - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - RAH! Theatre 13%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 13%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 12%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 9%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 7%

MARY POPPINS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

LION KING - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 1%

