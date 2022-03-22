Hendersonville Theatre to Present SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE

The Little Sisters of Hoboken will return to Hendersonville Theatre for another rib-tickling musical. Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree runs on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons from April 22 to May 8. Tickets are $21-30 and are available online at HVLtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082.

In the sequel to Nunsense and Nuncrackers, Dan Goggin's endearing, eccentric nuns sing zesty tunes with a country-and-western twang. Sister Amnesia (a.k.a. Sister Mary Paul), having discovered her true identity and desire to be a country singer, finally records her debut country album, "I Could Have Gone to Nashville," and goes on tour to promote it. The show, filled with hysterical one-liners and infectious comic songs, is sinfully funny.

Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree's production team includes HT's Artistic Director Victoria Lamberth as director, the musical direction of Laura Williams, choreography by Matilyn Hull, and Dru Dykes as stage manager. WNC actors Karen Covington-Yow, Leisa Foronda, Sarah Henby, Hogan McLamb, and Allison Starling complete the cast.

"We have an amazingly talented cast of some of the best actors in Western North Carolina and the Upstate," said Lamberth. "I'm grateful to attract professional-level talent to HT, and I know this show is the perfect first production of 2022. We are truly returning to the barn, complete with a large barn onstage, as an ode to our theatre's history and roots."

Victoria Lamberth is an actor, director, and writer who lives in Hendersonville. Her recent directing credits include Love, Loss and What I Wore at Hendersonville Community Theatre, Grimm's Fairy Tales at Montford Park Players, What Happens After Manhattan and The Sparrow and the Whippoorwill at The Magnetic Theatre.

"I've played Sister Amnesia multiple times, including on our stage in 2018," Lamberth added. "Directing this production feels like a natural progression, and I'm very excited to turn this role over to our current Amnesia, Allison Starling."

Music Director Laura Williams has degrees from Brevard College (BM) and the University of Colorado, Boulder (MM) along with the Certificate of Vocology at the National Center for Voice and Speech in Salt Lake City. Williams sang and taught internationally in Germany, Tunisia, China, and Chile and has served on several voice and music faculties, most recently at CU Denver and the International College of Beijing. She now teaches private voice and piano lessons.

Choreographer Matilyn Hull is excited to share her love of dance with the Hendersonville Theatre audience. Hull's credits include Bloodbath: Victoria's Secret at the Magnetic Theatre and has acted in several shows in Hendersonville, including August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Always A Bridesmaid.

Weaverville native Dru Dykes returns to HT after a short break from the stage manager's chair. She recently appeared onstage in Always a Bridesmaid as Sedelia, the bossy wedding coordinator. Dykes has stage managed many shows throughout Western North Carolina.

Playing Sister Amnesia, Allison Staring is excited to be returning to the HT stage. She last appeared as Johnna in the 2019 production of August: Osage County. She graduated from North Greenville University in 2017 with a degree in theatre design and costuming.

Sister Robert Anne is played by Karen Covington-Yow. This is Karen's fifth time playing Robert Anne in various Nunsense productions around the region, including at HCT in Nuncrackers. Other regional credits include Love, Linda, The Sparrow & the Whippoorwill, Company, and Mame.

Leisa Foronda is also making her debut at Hendersonville Theatre playing Sister Wilhelm. Foronda recently moved from St. Petersburg, Florida, where she taught kindergarten and was active in local theatre.

As the dancing Sister Mary Leo, this is Sarah Henby's second show on the Hendersonville stage, previously playing Prudy Pingleton in Hairspray, Jr. Henby is an eleventh-grader at West Henderson High School, where she has appeared in numerous school plays, including Willy Wonka, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Shrek, Peter Pan, and The Little Mermaid.

The cast is completed by Hogan McLamb as Father Virgil. From Asheville, audiences may recognize McLamb from Haywood Arts Regional Theatre (HART) and Asheville Community Theatre.

Since 1966, Hendersonville Theatre has provided an inviting and nurturing environment for live theatre, as well as high-quality, affordable entertainment for the residents of Hendersonville and surrounding areas.

Hendersonville Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact them at 828-692-1082 or online at HVLTheatre.org.