Flat Rock Playhouse Presents A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, which affected many families and businesses in our community, Flat Rock Playhouse has announced that the tradition continues with A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, running Nov. 29 - Dec. 21.

This year's show will not only celebrate the holiday spirit but also honor the resilience of our community in the face of adversity. An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with new adaptations and medleys. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorite performers, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, the 2024 Flat Rock Playhouses Apprentice Class and Pat's School of Dance, we could not be more honored to produce this holiday classic and bring some holiday cheer to everyone.

"While Hurricane Helene brought challenges to our community, it also highlighted the incredible strength and solidarity of our residents,” said Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. “The Christmas show is an opportunity to gather together, celebrate the strength and spirit of our region, and support one another as we continue to heal and rebuild."

Ethan Andersen, FRP Resident Music Director and this year's co-director for Playhouse Christmas added, “There is truly no better way to kick off your holiday season. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of hope, community, and the holiday spirit. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the light of Christmas shines brightly for all.”

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas runs from Nov. 29 - Dec. 21 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $55 / $65 / $75. Child prices are available for ages 17 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org. Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

