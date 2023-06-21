Flat Rock Playhouse Presents A CHORUS LINE, July 13- August 6

The “One Singular Sensation,” A Chorus Line, is coming to Flat Rock Playhouse for the first time! A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers.

The show follows 17 would-be dancers in their quest to make the cut for a new Broadway Musical. One by one, the dancers come forward to share the stories of their lives, giving it their all and putting themselves on the line to make the cut. Only eight will remain. Capturing the spirit, tension, and hope of an audition, A Chorus Line is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all out there to make it come true!

“A Chorus Line was originally in our 2020 lineup pre-Pandemic,”says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “Patrons were very excited then, and it's wonderful to see them coming back in droves to purchase tickets now. We've never produced A Chorus Line at Flat Rock Playhouse and we're excited to bring this blockbuster, Pulitzer prize winning show to our community.”

A Chorus Line once held the record as the longest running show on Broadway with over 6000 performances, and heralds nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett. Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante, Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Edward Kleban. Co-Choreographed by Bob Avian. Original Broadway production produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival, Joseph Papp, Producer, in association with Plum Productions, Inc.

A Chorus Line is presented by Joseph Laughter Clothier & Scott Keels Design (In memory of John S. Cox), Terri Eisenhauer Signature Properties, Henderson Oil Company, United Community Bank, and Van Winkle Law Firm.

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

A Chorus Line runs from July 13 - August 6 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $52 to $72. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at Click Here. Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

In 1937, a group of struggling performers, led by Robroy Farquhar, organized themselves as the Vagabond Players. The Vagabonds worked in a variety of places over the course of three years, and in 1940 found themselves in the Blue Ridge region of Western North Carolina. The local and tourist community welcomed them with open arms when they presented their first summer season of plays in a 150-year-old grist mill they converted into The Old Mill Playhouse at Highland Lake. So successful that summer, they returned in 1941. After WWII, the Vagabond Players reorganized, came back to the region and opened a playhouse in nearby Lake Summit. The Lake Summit Playhouse thrived during the post-war years and soon the Vagabond Players were looking for a larger and permanent home. In 1952, the troupe of performers, and a newly formed board of directors made an offer to buy an 8-acre lot in the Village of Flat Rock. This new home made the Vagabonds “locals” and a rented big top gave birth to Flat Rock Playhouse.

As the beautiful Western Carolina region continued to grow, so did the Playhouse and in 1961, by Act of the North Carolina General Assembly, Flat Rock Playhouse was officially designated The State Theatre of North Carolina. What began as a few weeks of summer performances in 1940 is now a nine-month season of plays including Broadway musicals, comedy, drama, and theatre for young audiences. The Playhouse's dual mission of producing the performing arts and providing education in the performing arts includes a professional series; a summer and fall college apprentice and intern program; and Studio 52, year-round classes and workshops in theatre and film for students from kindergarten through adults. Flat Rock Playhouse now hosts over 98,000 patrons annually and is a significant contributor to the local economy and the Arts in North Carolina.