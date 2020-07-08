David Fisk Named President & CEO of the Charlotte Symphony

The Charlotte Symphony announced today that David Fisk has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Charlotte Symphony, to begin on August 31, 2020. Mr. Fisk succeeds Mary Deissler, who held the position from June 2016 to August 2019. Vice President of Development Michelle Hamilton has been leading the management team in the interim.



Mr. Fisk has served as Executive Director of the Richmond Symphony since June 2002 and previously served as Chief Executive of the Ulster Orchestra in Belfast, the national symphony of Northern Ireland. Along with his extensive experience in performing arts management, Mr. Fisk brings strong financial management skills and a passion for creating community partnerships and access to music for all.

"The search committee was unanimous in selecting David Fisk as the best person to lead the Charlotte Symphony at this crucial time," said Kimberly Parker, Chairperson of the Charlotte Symphony. "David is experienced and thoughtful, and has proven that he has a bold vision, spirit of innovation, and a passion for community access and inclusion that will strengthen and build upon the Charlotte Symphony's core values. I'd like to thank the search committee for its diligent work during this process, and I especially want to acknowledge and thank Michelle Hamilton for her leadership during this time."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Charlotte Symphony this fall, excited by the opportunity to move to a new city and a larger orchestra, after many happy years in Richmond," said David Fisk. "The CSO has a great reputation, and I'm honored to have been chosen to be a partner in leadership with Christopher Warren-Green and the Board, working hand-in-hand with the musicians and staff. My wife Anne and I look forward to making Charlotte our home, and to being of service to this community every way we can, in support of the Symphony's mission."

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green said: "David Fisk has a fantastic energy and a deep commitment to music and community building. I could not be more thrilled to welcome David to the Charlotte Symphony, and I look forward to working together in partnership as we lay the groundwork for the future of this Orchestra."

David Fisk is joining the Charlotte Symphony as its new President & CEO in August 2020, after serving eighteen years as Executive Director of the Richmond Symphony, Virginia. Born in England, he became a US citizen in 2014. Prior to moving to the States in 2002, David was Chief Executive of the Ulster Orchestra, the national symphony of Northern Ireland. Before that, he led a chamber orchestra in London, a sculpture park in Yorkshire, and an international arts festival in Manchester, England.

David began his musical life at the age of 8, in the choir at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. He holds a degree in music from Manchester University and a postgraduate diploma in piano accompaniment from the Royal Northern College of Music. David has continued to give public concerts frequently as a collaborative pianist; and helps out in church services around town as a substitute organist.

