Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More 

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has five performances for families to enjoy in 2023.

The award-winning show, “Balloonacy,” comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte beginning August 23. Barry Kornhauser's non-verbal play about a grumpy, lonely old man that is visited by a balloon received a Fringe Ovation award at South Africa's National Arts Festival on July 1. Ovation Awards are awarded by a panel of anonymous reviewers who note plays for being a cut above, well received by audiences, and that leaves a lasting impression.

The non-verbal play speaks louder than words. Filled with physical comedy, mime, and clowning, the show is truly for everyone, including the Theatre's youngest audience. “As a non-verbal play, it can be enjoyed by deaf audiences and those with language barriers,” says its creator Barry Kornhauser in an interview. “Balloonacy,” the hilarious, lighthearted play, runs for a limited of time until August 31.

The C.S. Lewis epic tale, “Narnia,” will take the stage on September 22. In-house designers are using state-of-the-art technology to create set pieces, props, and costume pieces for the musical. The Costume Shop has been busy bringing to life the costume and puppet designs by Magda Guichard, Resident Designer & Craft Specialist at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. They have been sculpting headdresses for the animals, building icicles for the White Witch using a 3D printer, and assembling a larger-than-life puppet for Aslan. Guichard was recently featured in The Puppetry Journal for her design of Dragon in “Shrek the Musical,” and has used her experience from that show to create the all-powerful lion.

Mike Wiley returns with another interactive play, “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” A favorite amongst educators, Wiley's school shows tend to sell out quickly because they “inspire audiences to examine America's racial history, teach the lessons of the past, and encourage the application of these truths to the present.” Public audiences will have the chance to be part of the show on Oct 7 and 8, as he tells the story of Rosa Parks and others that came before her to help pave the way for racial equality.

On its second stop in its tour, “Life Doesn't Frighten Me” will make it onto Children's Theatre of Charlotte's stage on November 4. They, along with Children's Theater of Madison, Dallas Children's Theater, and The Rose Theater in Omaha co-commissioned critically-acclaimed playwright, Paige Hernandez, to produce the play inspired by Maya Angelou's poetry. The adaptation of the famed poet's work will feature hip-hop, dance, and spoken word which will have everyone chanting “life doesn't frighten me, I am fearless royalty.”

The Herdmans are back to wreak havoc this holiday season. Children's Theatre of Charlotte's favorite holiday tradition, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” begins November 17 and runs until December 22. Another tradition returning is the Winter Wonderland Shop from Nov 30 to December 2. The annual event teaches our next generation to “pay it forward” and deliberately practice acts of kindness. As children shop, they'll gather gifts for their caregivers, parents, grandparents, siblings, and teachers by thoughtfully selecting and giving gifts from our shop.

For more information regarding “Balloonacy” and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, Click Here. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.