Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More 

The award-winning show, “Balloonacy,” comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte beginning August 23.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
VIDEO: First Look At ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look At ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company
Review: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight Theater Photo 4 Review: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight Theater

Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More 

Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Is Lifting Spirits With NARNIA And More 

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has five performances for families to enjoy in 2023. 

The award-winning show, “Balloonacy,” comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte beginning August 23. Barry Kornhauser's non-verbal play about a grumpy, lonely old man that is visited by a balloon received a Fringe Ovation award at South Africa's National Arts Festival on July 1. Ovation Awards are awarded by a panel of anonymous reviewers who note plays for being a cut above, well received by audiences, and that leaves a lasting impression. 

The non-verbal play speaks louder than words. Filled with physical comedy, mime, and clowning, the show is truly for everyone, including the Theatre's youngest audience. “As a non-verbal play, it can be enjoyed by deaf audiences and those with language barriers,” says its creator Barry Kornhauser in an interview. “Balloonacy,” the hilarious, lighthearted play, runs for a limited of time until August 31.

The C.S. Lewis epic tale, “Narnia,” will take the stage on September 22. In-house designers are using state-of-the-art technology to create set pieces, props, and costume pieces for the musical. The Costume Shop has been busy bringing to life the costume and puppet designs by Magda Guichard, Resident Designer & Craft Specialist at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. They have been sculpting headdresses for the animals, building icicles for the White Witch using a 3D printer, and assembling a larger-than-life puppet for Aslan. Guichard was recently featured in The Puppetry Journal for her design of Dragon in “Shrek the Musical,” and has used her experience from that show to create the all-powerful lion.

Mike Wiley returns with another interactive play, “Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” A favorite amongst educators, Wiley's school shows tend to sell out quickly because they “inspire audiences to examine America's racial history, teach the lessons of the past, and encourage the application of these truths to the present.” Public audiences will have the chance to be part of the show on Oct 7 and 8, as he tells the story of Rosa Parks and others that came before her to help pave the way for racial equality. 

On its second stop in its tour, “Life Doesn't Frighten Me” will make it onto Children's Theatre of Charlotte's stage on November 4. They, along with Children's Theater of Madison, Dallas Children's Theater, and The Rose Theater in Omaha co-commissioned critically-acclaimed playwright, Paige Hernandez, to produce the play inspired by Maya Angelou's poetry. The adaptation of the famed poet's work will feature hip-hop, dance, and spoken word which will have everyone chanting “life doesn't frighten me, I am fearless royalty.”      

The Herdmans are back to wreak havoc this holiday season. Children's Theatre of Charlotte's favorite holiday tradition, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” begins November 17 and runs until December 22.  Another tradition returning is the Winter Wonderland Shop from Nov 30 to December 2. The annual event teaches our next generation to “pay it forward” and deliberately practice acts of kindness. As children shop, they'll gather gifts for their caregivers, parents, grandparents, siblings, and teachers by thoughtfully selecting and giving gifts from our shop.

For more information regarding “Balloonacy” and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, Click Here. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Review: Boney James Makes a DETOUR To The Queen City At Knight Theater Photo
Review: Boney James Makes a 'DETOUR' To The 'Queen City' At Knight Theater

Boney James performed to a packed house of fans at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's Knight Theater. I absolutely loved EVERY MOMENT of the 90-Minute soulful jazz serenade.

2
VIDEO: First Look At ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: First Look At ROCK OF AGES At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened ROCK OF AGES at the Highlands Performing Arts Center on July 28, 2023. The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. Aspiring rock star Drew has dreams to take the stage as the next big thing while also longing for Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished by German developers, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music!

3
Grammy-Winning Tichina Vaughn to Lead Verdis IL TROVATORE at Piedmont Opera in Winston-Sal Photo
Grammy-Winning Tichina Vaughn to Lead Verdi's IL TROVATORE at Piedmont Opera in Winston-Salem

Don't miss Grammy-winning soprano Tichina Vaughn leading the cast of Verdi's Il trovatore at Piedmont Opera in Winston-Salem. Opening on October 20, 2023, this production promises forbidden love, jealousy, and vengeance. Find out more about Piedmont Opera's exciting new season and ticket information.

4
Lin Manuel Mirandas High Energy Musical BRING IT ON to Play The Triad Photo
Lin Manuel Miranda's High Energy Musical BRING IT ON to Play The Triad

Spring Theatre is gearing up for a high-energy weekend filled with singing, dancing, hip-hop and cheerleading. Based on the cult classic film of the same name, 'Bring It On' is a high-energy production that is guaranteed to rustle up school spirit and bring audiences to their feet.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Home For the Holidays
Mountain Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Mountain Theatre Company (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balloonacy
Children's Theatre of Charlotte (8/23-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unto These Hills
Mountainside Theatre (5/27-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Mountain Theatre Company (7/28-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Hendersonville Theatre (10/13-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You