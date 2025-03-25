CATS to be Presented at Flat Rock Playhouse This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the biggest hits in theatre history is coming to Flat Rock Playhouse! Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic CATS will whisk you away into a world of magic and mayhem at the Leiman Mainstage in an all-new production that promises to delight both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year–the night of the Jellicle Ball. Based on T.S. Eliot's cherished collection of poems, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, this innovative production breathes new life into the beloved story. Unforgettable music and captivating choreography will transport audiences into an imaginative and whimsical realm.

"We were invited by the owners of the musical to produce an all new version of CATS and we were thrilled to accept the challenge,” says Director Lisa K. Bryant. “Whether you're a loyal, long-time fan, or brand new to the musical, prepare to be mesmerized by the Jellicle cats as they sing, dance, and share their unique stories.” Experience the magic of CATS firsthand and join the Jellicle Ball! Great for the whole family.

