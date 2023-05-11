BALLIN ABROAD Documentary Special Community Screening to Take Place At North Carolina Black Film Festival

The screening will take place on Friday, May 19th, at 6:30 PM at Boseman's Shoes.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 1 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES Photo 4 Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND

Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND

BALLIN ABROAD, a captivating documentary that follows the journeys of five American basketball players playing in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Euro-Leagues, is set for a Special Community Screening at the North Carolina Black Film Festival on Friday, May 19th, at 6:30 PM at Boseman's Shoes- a store that gained notoriety being one of the first to sell Jordan's and that was hand-delivered to the store by Michael Jordan himself. The film features Sonny Weems, Darius Adams, Aerial Powers, Aaron Jackson, and Marshon Brooks. It chronicles their childhoods, rises through high school, collegiate sports careers, experiences as professional athletes abroad, and playing during covid. This documentary brings together these athletes and their respective micro-markets of influence worldwide.

The film was co-written and directed by Weems and Tyawanna Smith, who also served as executive producers. Kristine McPhearson also co-wrote the film.

The documentary showcases the impressive careers of Sonny Weems and Marshon Brooks, who both won the Chinese Basketball Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Sonny was also nominated to Euro League All-Decade top players in international basketball from 2010-2019 and was crowned MVP of the Chinese Basketball League in 2020. His company, SonnyDayz Media, is a player-led platform connecting American athletes abroad, brands, and global sports fans through storytelling. Smith is an international athlete, business and financial manager, award-winning sports consultant, and best-selling author of "Surviving the Lights." She is a former professional athlete (Holland, Spain) and an Ole Miss Top 40 Under 40 Alumni and West Memphis Sports Hall of Fame Inductee.

According to Smith, 'BALLIN ABROAD is more than just a basketball documentary; it's a story about resilience, sacrifice, and chasing your dreams no matter where they take you.'

Award-winning film and TV producer John Wayne S III and Londyn Town Pictures serve as producers. Wayne, roots are in the music business as a former record label president and director of international A&R. He is also an award-winning screenwriter and founder of the Celebrate People of Color Foundation. Alessio Avezzano was the cinematographer, Juan Ortiz served as editor, and Cloud Wang was the sound recordist.

BALLIN ABROAD won the Best Documentary Award earlier this year at the Bhuton-based DRUK International Film Festival.

The 1 hour and 20-minute BALLIN ABROAD will screen on Friday, May 19th at 6:30 PM at Boseman's, 3901 Wrightsville Ave, #110, Wilmington, NC. Sonny Weems, Tywaanna Smith, and Kristine McPhearson will attend the screening.

NORTH CAROLINA BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

The North Carolina Black Film Festival is a Four day juried and invitational festival of independent films by Black filmmakers which showcases features, shorts, animation, documentary films, and student films. We pride ourselves in the Carolina Hospitality and great previous honorees and winners such as Anthony Hemingway, Ava DuVernay, Giancarlo Esposito, the late Dwayne McDuffie, Scott Sanders, and more.

The North Carolina Black Film Festival is held in Wilmington, NC, formerly known as Hollywood East.



RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory Photo
Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory

Written for a streamed production in 2021, Keli Goff’s CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS needed some alterations for a live staged presentation, and Three Bone Theatre has solved most of those tailoring problems admirably. When Goff comes to Charlotte for a talkback, she'll see the rousing ambiance she has created - and perhaps consider trims and updates.

BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month Photo
BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month

 Everyone's favorite podcast, BANTER, is taking their top-rated show on the road for the first time ever for a LIVE podcast recording session at DPAC on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week Photo
The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week

A magnificent new monument flanks the front lawn of the History Museum of Burke County, standing as a lasting tribute to millworkers. The Workers' Legacy Monument will be officially dedicated on Saturday, May 6 at noon.

Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 20 Photo
Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival

Four playwrights of color will advance to the semi-final round of the 2023 Playwrights' Festival, a collaboration between Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group (AAPG). The annual festival, now in its third year, is an initiative to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the theatre community by highlighting original works by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).


More Hot Stories For You

BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next MonthBANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month
The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This WeekThe “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week
Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' FestivalMatthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival
The Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AIN'T ENUFThe Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AIN'T ENUF

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Savannah Sipping Society
Hendersonville Theatre (5/05-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eclipse
Charles Mack Citizen Center (6/13-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I and You
Theatre Charlotte (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Detroit '67
Theatre Charlotte (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unto These Hills
Mountainside Theatre (5/27-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Duke Family Performance Hall (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Are They Like?
Charles Mack Citizen Center (6/13-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Explorer's Club
Duke Family Performance Hall (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Improper Royal Tea Murder
Hendersonville Theatre (5/20-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU