2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gastonia & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 12%

Alex White - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 9%

Debbie Lauder - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 7%

Danielle Comeau - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Kelly Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Shane elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

David T Loudermilk - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Blanton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Charlotte Duncan - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Justin Chapel - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Ron Chisholm - HELLO DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Tod Kubo - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Tod Kubo - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Kelly Ray Shelton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Sterling Masters Deeney - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Melissa Tarduno - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

David T Loudermilk - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Michelle Strom - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 1%

Tod Kubo - ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

Chelsea Retalic - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Bryan Rife - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Davita Galloway - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 6%

Bryan Rife - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Brittany Price - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 4%

Magda Guichard - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

Jan Porter, Jennifer Read, Linda Schalberg - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Beck Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chelsea Retalic - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Beth Bentley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Colleen Smiley - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Jacquelyn Loy - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Yvette Moten - SCROOGE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Emma Lee Kurts - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Emma Lee Kurts - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Engstrom - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Yvette Moten - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Meredith Walker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Adriaen Shi - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Debbie Scheu - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%

Sarah Gross - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 1%



Best Dance Production

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 20%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 19%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 18%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 12%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 10%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 10%

Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 7%

Tommy Wooten - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 6%

Shane Elks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Bryan Rife and Lauren Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Billy Ensley - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Scott Daniel - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Gabriel Vanover - BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 5%

Lauren Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Rod Oden - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Wes Curry - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 3%

Katie Jo Icenhower - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

J. Ethan Henry - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Andrea Rassler - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Adam Burke - NARNIA - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Lisa Blanton - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Read - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Carly McMinn - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Jessica Jax/Caleb Hinkley - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Dalton Isaac - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Hickory Community Theatre 1%

Scott Albert - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 1%

Dalton Isaac - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 17%

Lindsay Garner Hostetler - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 9%

Jill Bloede - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 8%

Rory D. Sheriff - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 7%

Ron Law - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Eric Seale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

Rod Oden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 5%

D. Laverne Woods - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Melissa Tarduno - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Steve Kaliski - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 4%

Stuart Spencer - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Tina Kelly - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Ron McClelland - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Chris Brown - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Piedmont Players After Dark 3%

Ryan Miles - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre 2%

David T Loudermilk - THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

sean parker - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Rod Oden - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%

Robin Tynes-Miller - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Danielle Melendez - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Matt Cosper - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 1%

Matt Cosper - THE CHAIRS - XOXO 1%

Candace Taylor - BE HERE NOW - NC Stage Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 6%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 5%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 5%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 4%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

UNINVITED - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 9%

Danielle Comeau - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Danielle Comeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Kelly Sandoval - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Jennifer O'Kelly - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 5%

JP Woody - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Cody Basham - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Hannah Wien - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Andy Rich - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 4%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Jennifer O'Kelly - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 3%

Alexandra Corbett - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 3%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Amy Hanyjewski - NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Jeff Childs - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Kelly Wright - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Evan Kinsley - CHARLOTTE SQUAWKS - Booth Playhouse 2%

Sierra Kyhkynen - STARKID’S THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Team Odds and Ends 2%

Robert Read and Colleen Brannon - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 11%

Mary Bolton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Vicki Harvell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 8%

Tyrone Jefferson - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 7%

Mary Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Zachary Tarleton - DIANA THE MUSICAL - QC Concerts 6%

Alesia Baker - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Lori Nielsen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Dan Dodson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Drina Keen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Bradley Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theate 3%

Matthew Stern - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

John nipe - SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 3%

Joey Nuhfer - KINKY BOOTS - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Vicki Harvell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Ellen Robison - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Joey Nuhfer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

John Stafford - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Sarah Baumgardner - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Zachary Tarlton - HEAD OVER HEELS - QC Concerts 2%

Jenny Carroll - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

Jalen Peake - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

John Nipe - UNINVITED - Rock Hill Theatre 1%

Jenny Carroll - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 7%

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Rock Hill Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 4%

PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Lee's McRae Summer Theatre 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Old courthouse theatre 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Noemi Rabinowitz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Cornelia Barnwell - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 5%

Darius Turner - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 5%

Autumn Bolton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Logan Cox - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

Emanuel Carrero - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Iris DeWitt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 3%

Lucas DeVore - ROCK OF AGES - Hickory Community Theatre 3%

Robert Bevilacqua - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Evynn Rose Grignon - ALL SHOOK UP - Old Courthouse Theatre 3%

Ella Matchett - FREAKY FRIDAY - CPCC 2%

Katie Pelikan - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Mary Lynn Bain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Richie Barrella - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Chuck Wright - INTO THE WOODS - 2023 2%

Bart Copeland - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Nathan Sebens - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Nathan Sebens - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Chris Smeltzer - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Nehemiah Lawson - PIPPIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Breanna Suarez - HEATHERS - Davidson Community Players 1%

Jessica Leigh Rubino - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 1%

Melody Reid - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 1%

Winston Sims - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Lauren Parker - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Veronica Vale Duffy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Iris DeWitt - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 5%

Vincent Raye - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Cecilia McNeill - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 4%

Bill Morgan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 4%

Allen Andrews - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Hank West - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Amanda Traywick - PAGEANT PLAY - Ansonia Theatre 3%

Daniel Keith - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Becca Worthington - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Ben Butters - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Julia Howard - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Ryan Miles - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Andrew Williams - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 2%

Caleb Sigmon - BALLOOANCY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Devin Clark - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Johnathon Caldwell - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 2%

Liz Waller - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Theresa Brandt - NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Lauren Newell - GODS OF COMEDY - Old Courthouse Theate 2%

Karla Hernandez - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Shar Marlin - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Julia Howard - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 7%

CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Davidson Community Players 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 4%

DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Charlotte Conservatory Theatre 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 1%

MACBETH - free reign 1%

ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 12%

Bryan Rife & Michael Shelton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Shane Elks and Michael Shelton - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

James Duke and Marty Wolfe - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 7%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - BRIGHT STAR - Lees McRae Summer Theatre 6%

Chris Timmons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Bill Kimrey - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 5%

Tom Hansen - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 5%

Tom Hansen - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Chris Timmons - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - sHowtime Theatre co 3%

Rachael & Matt Morris - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Green Room Community Theatre 3%

Robert Read and Jan Porter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Marty Wolff - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Nathaniel Conti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Scott Daniel - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Jan Porter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 2%

Marty Wolff - SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 1%

Chip Davis - GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Chip Davis - THE CHINESE LADY - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%

Tyrone Jefferson and Jermaine Nakia Lee - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 12%

Brandon Kinkaid - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 11%

Bo Garrard - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 6%

Christy Edney Lancaster - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 5%

Bradley Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

John Harris - ALL SHOOK UP - old coutrhouse theatre 4%

Neifert Enrique - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Neifert Enrique - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Andrew Prater - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Ryan Certo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

Kacy Connon - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Bo Garrard - ROCK OF AGES - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Rick Diak - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Mill Community Playhouse 3%

Stephen Kraack - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Tristan Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Robert Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Evan Kinsley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Jennifer Read - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Moore - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Sarah Provencal and Dria Doward - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Kayla Piscatelli - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Stephen Kraack - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Sid Willoughby - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Allison Rhinehardt - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 4%

Daniel Becker - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 4%

K Alana Jones - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - JERSEY BOYS - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Tyler Wills - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 3%

Jessica Macks - FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions 3%

Aaron Marsh - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 3%

Seph Schonekas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Shane Elks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Trevor Ketterling - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Devon Ovall - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Amy McKay - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hickory Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Wilson - INTO THE WOODS - Ansonia Theatre 2%

Chris Hager - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Darious Crawford - SOUTH PACIFIC - Dilworth Players 2%

John Galas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem 2%

Kirby Gibson - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Ariana Parker - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Allison Odom - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 2%

Laura Rae Robinson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 1%

Kevin Roberge - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Alyson Snyder - BKLYN: THE MUSICAL - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Cole Knight - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

K. Alana Jones - SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions 8%

Shoshana Canali - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 8%

Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 7%

Kevin Burke - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Dottie Kramer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Kaylyn Hall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hickory Community Theatre 5%

Iris DeWitt - HIT THE WALL - QC Concerts 5%

Mary Lynn Bain - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Tim Campbell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Hallye Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Grant Cunningham - SANCTUARY CITY - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Lauren Wilson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 4%

Kiera Whittemore - DRACULA - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Germôna Sharp - DETROIT 67 - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Paula Baldwin - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Susan Cherin - ANDY AND THE ORPHANS - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Lauren Wilson - FOUR OLD BROADS - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 3%

Roman Lawrence - MISERY - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Jeff Powell - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Shelby Annas - BLITHE SPIRIT - Union County Playmakers 2%

Cara Hayes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Henk Bouhuys - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Mason Livers - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC 2%

Emma Ribadeneira - CLUE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Cailin Harrison - THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS, AND CURLS - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SEUSSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 12%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Mountain Theatre Company 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - RAH! Theatre 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Showtime Theatre Company 11%

NARNIA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 9%

MARY POPPINS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 7%

LION KING - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC 6%

ALLIE KAZAN AND THE MAGIC MANSION - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Showtime Theatre Company 3%

THE NIGHT DIARY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

