Meet James Monroe Iglehart Backstage with 2 House Seats to HAMILTON on Broadway

Sep. 6, 2019  

Meet James Monroe Iglehart Backstage with 2 House Seats to HAMILTON on Broadway

Now's your chance to see Hamilton on Broadway with two house seat tickets - plus, you will go backstage and meet Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson! Get reacquainted with a retelling of American history in this is genre-defying, ground-breaking musical.

Now's your chance to see Hamilton on Broadway with two house seat tickets - plus, you will go backstage and meet Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson! Get reacquainted with a retelling of American history in this is genre-defying, ground-breaking musical.

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Sep 01, 2019 to Mar 31, 2020

Additional Lot
Details

  • Participant must be at least 18.
  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • This is a private meet and greet.
  • Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.
  • Subject to availability, advance notice required.
  • Performance and backstage experience dates are subject to availability.
  • Date requests must be submitted well in advance, and backstage experience must be completed by March 2020.
  • The winner may take a photo. The winner may take something small to be signed.

Lot #1851401



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Back-to-School College Student Bloggers
  • A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Charm Audiences at Theatre Tallahassee in Spring 2020
  • MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Play at Theatre Tallahassee