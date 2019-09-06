Meet James Monroe Iglehart Backstage with 2 House Seats to HAMILTON on Broadway
Now's your chance to see Hamilton on Broadway with two house seat tickets - plus, you will go backstage and meet Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson! Get reacquainted with a retelling of American history in this is genre-defying, ground-breaking musical.
Dates
- Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
Sep 01, 2019 to Mar 31, 2020
Additional Lot
Details
- Participant must be at least 18.
- Valid for 2 people.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- This is a private meet and greet.
- Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- Subject to availability, advance notice required.
- Performance and backstage experience dates are subject to availability.
- Date requests must be submitted well in advance, and backstage experience must be completed by March 2020.
Lot #1851401