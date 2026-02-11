YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Comes to Servant Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Servant Stage will present the classic American comedy You Can’t Take It With You, opening March 6th at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster. Written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart in 1936, this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud celebration of family, love, and laughter.

Set in 1930s New York, You Can’t Take It With You introduces audiences to the delightfully eccentric Sycamore family—an exuberant household of artists, inventors, dancers, and dreamers who have happily embraced a life free from convention. When their daughter Alice invites her very traditional Wall Street-employed fiancée and his straitlaced parents to dinner, the evening quickly spirals into comic chaos as two vastly different worlds collide.

Directed by Rachel Day Hughes, this Servant Stage production leans into the play’s heart and humor, highlighting its enduring message. Nearly a century after its debut, You Can’t Take It With You remains a timely reminder to slow down, laugh often, and focus on what truly matters.

In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission to make outstanding live theatre accessible to everyone, all performances of You Can’t Take It With You will be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis. This unique approach allows audiences of all ages and backgrounds to experience exceptional theatre regardless of financial means.