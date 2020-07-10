VIDEO: Randy Jeter Performs Jason Robert Brown's 'All Things in Time'

Performer Randy Jeter collaborated with Prima Theatre (Lancaster, PA) to share an intimate and moving filmed rendition of Jason Robert Brown's "Everything In Time." Amidst an unparalleled year, the Broadway composer's song lyrics are timely, albeit written before COVID-19 and the heights of Black Lives Matters uprisings.

Watch the video below!

Prima Theatre releases this statement, "This year was not what any of us had planned. The world appears to be evolving at hyper-speed in some ways and too slow in others. But, positive change is coming - at Prima, in our community, in our world. Amidst the whirlwind, "All Things In Time."

Piano accompaniment is by Andy Roberts, with audio mastering by Transcend Sound Solutions.

Prima Theatre is Pennsylvania's off-Broadway style offering, focused on invigorating lives through fresh theatrical experiences. Celebrating their ten year anniversary, 2020 had a full season of events scheduled. Pivoting to meet the moment, Prima created a streaming content platform to raise funds for theatre artists who are out of work due to the pandemic. They also announced a home concerts offering, as well as a September experience called Brave & Beautiful. The concert (playing throughout September) will feature moving stories from the past few months historic circumstances in tandem with the music of Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Adele, Sara Bareilles, and Carol King. It will be performed as a drive in experience, in parade form, as well as in the theatre with a plethora of safety protocols. Details at primatheatre.org.

