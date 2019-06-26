VIDEO: Mamma Mia at Millbrook Playhouse

Mamma Mia! is on stage at Millbrook Playhouse from June 21 to July 6 on the Ryan Main Stage. Check out video below!

The enchanting, hilarious story that has become an international sensation is told through Swedish pop group ABBA's timeless hits and takes place on a magical Greek island paradise.

On the eve of her wedding, a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs including, "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this sunny, funny show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Shannon Agnew, the architect behind last seasons block-buster, Beauty and the Beast, will direct. Cathrine DeLuce, whose clever staging was last seen in the comedy Spamalot, is the productions choreographer and rounding out this dynamic trio, Mo Ortbal will serve as the Musical Director (Millbrook's Sister Act, Seussical, Holly Jolly Follies.)

The "super-trooper" cast includes; Monica Howe as Donna, Kristin Rose Kelleher as Tanya, Sarah Goldstein as Rosie, Tim Garner as Sam, Daniel Walstad as Harry, Steve Aguirre as Bill, Vanessa Kolbosky as Lisa, Gianina Mugavero as Ali, Allison Fisher as Sophie, Sam Snyder as Sky, Leron Wellington as Eddie, and Mitch Connellyas Pepper. The ensemble includes; Georgia VanRy, Aimee Hunsinger, CJ Doss, and Sammy Schechter.

Set Design by Cade M. Sikora, Costume Design by Michelle Stovall, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Sound Design by Chase Henderickson, and Props Design by David Singleton, Musical Directing Intern is Lydia Haasl. The Production is Stage Managed by Ericka Conklin, Assistant Stage Manager is Anthony Martin, Stage Management Intern is Jacqueline Adams.

Evening performances are June 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, July 3, 5 and 6 at 7:30pm. Matinees are June 23, 26, 29, 30*, and July 3 at 2:00pm. NO SHOW July 4. *SPECIAL ASL interpreted performance on Sunday June 30 at 2pm.

Tickets are on sale now at the Millbrook Playhouse. Tickets are $26 for adults, $17.50 for students and $12 for children. We also have budget seating in select seats, $23.50 for adults, $15.75 for students, and $11 for children. NEW THIS SEASON: Senior (65+) & Military/Veteran tickets, $22 for all performances. Limit of 2 tickets per order. ID required to pick up tickets. Continuing this summer are discounted ticket prices on Wednesday evening and Sunday matinees, all tickets are 10% off. Group rates are available.

ALSO, take advantage of our optional Sunday Brunch, only for the Sunday Matinee performances! For only an additional $16 per person, enjoy a lovely buffet brunch from Haywood's On The Green that includes drink specials on Bloody Mary's and Mimosas from the Stage Right Bar! (for those 21 and over). Brunch is served at 1:00pm in the Courtyard!

You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours: Mon. and Tues. 9am-5pm and Wed. through Sun. 9am-9pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You