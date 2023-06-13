The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College Christian McBride To Offer Master Class, June 22

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to offer a public master class at Gettysburg College on Thursday June 22 at 2:30 p.m. The class is in addition to McBride's free concert that evening at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m.

From jazz, to R&B, pop/rock, hip-hop/neo-soul, to classical, Christian McBride is a luminary to audiences world-wide. The day's programming is funded by the Sunderman Chamber Music Foundation.

In the June 22 master class, McBride will bring his expertise in jazz performance to Gettysburg College's Paul Recital Hall (Schmucker Hall), from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to interact with McBride and members of his band as they offer guidance to aspiring student musicians. Admission to the class is free and open to the public but reservations are required. Those interested in participating should contact Irene Schrader at ischrade@gettysburg.edu or call 717-771-6815.

“We are thrilled to have an artist of Christian's caliber perform in our community and work with students from the College and surrounding region,” observed Dr. James Day, Director of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. “Christian McBride electrifies audiences with his artistry and is an outstanding advocate for music education, inspiring communities of all ages to participate in and enjoy this diverse body of music. In concert he will be joined by a band of outstanding musicians. These are certain to be unforgettable events.”

Tickets for the concert featuring Christian McBride are free and available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, or by calling (717) 337-8200. Reservations are required and are not be available online. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College devotes itself to the development of the art of music in the lives of the campus and broader community by blending excellent, comprehensive musical training with Gettysburg College's strengths as one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges. The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.