The Fulton Theatre to Present ANASTASIA in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fulton Theatre will present a production of the Broadway musical Anastasia, bringing the captivating story of a lost princess to life on its historic stage. Audiences are invited to embark on a journey from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of 1920s Paris, as one brave young woman seeks to discover her past and find her true identity. The show will run from April 11 to May 11, 2025 on the Fulton Theatre’s Mainstage.

Anastasia tells the tale of Anya, a courageous young woman haunted by fragmented memories, who sets out on a quest to uncover the secrets of her lineage. With the help of a dashing con artist named Dmitry and his charming friend Vlad, Anya embarks on a thrilling adventure, facing obstacles and discovering love along the way.

Featuring a lush, romantic score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure filled with soaring melodies, breathtaking choreography, and exquisite period costumes. This production promises to transport audiences to a world of opulence and intrigue, capturing the hearts of theatergoers of all ages.

The Fulton Theatre production is led by Director/Choreographer Kenny Ingram (Off-Broadway: Triple Threat) and Music Director Kevin Stites (Broadway: South Pacific, Titanic).

Cast:

Anya: Lila Coogan (Broadway: Mary Poppins, 1st National Tour: Anastasia), Dmitry: Coleman Cummings (National Tour: RENT), Vlad: Nick Gaswirth (Broadway: How To Dance In Ohio, ...Great Comet of 1812), Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna: Mary Ernster (Broadway: War Paint, Pre-Broadway: The Notebook, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil), Gleb: Gregory Lee Rodriguez (National Tour: Les Miserables), Lily: Amanda Rose (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked).

The cast also features Mark Aldrich, Paul Amrani, Sierra Anastasi, Isabella Andrews, Charlie Bensinger, Bailey Blaise, Noah Bloom, Erin Gonzales, Tauren Hagans, Jed Hoffman, Sophie Hirwe, Andrew Love, Victoria Madden, Cassie Meck, Geoffery Morgan, Christopher Page-Sanders (Dance Captain), Stephen Petrovich, Paloma Cleaves Rothacker, Korri Slamans, Lauren Steinert, Giselle Amarisa Watts.

Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer: Kenny Ingram, Music Director: Kevin Stites, Scenic Designer: William James Mohney, Costume Designer: Jeff Hendry, Lighting Designer: Samuel Biondolillio, Video Coordinator: Luis Garcia, Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton, Props Designer: Meg Valentine, Wig Designer: Kevin S Foster II, Fight Choreographer: Preston Cuer, Casting Director: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA, Casting Associate: Joey Abramowicz, Executive Artistic Producer: Marc Robin.

Tickets for Anastasia are available for purchase online at thefulton.org, by calling the Fulton Theatre Box Office at (717) 397-7425, or in person at the box office located at 12 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA.

Comments