The Belmont Theatre's MY FAIR LADY Opens, June 14

The Belmont Theatre will present Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady on the main stage June 14-16 & 20-23. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m. Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.

When Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady opened on Broadway, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre's greatest scores, including: "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?," "With a Little Bit of Luck," "The Rain in Spain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "On the Street Where You Live," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

The show has been called the perfect musical because of the lavish music and costumes, a lot of comedy and a bit of drama. The Ascot Gavotte number features extraordinary costumes and enormous hats that were in vogue in 1912. The set features a 2 story study that includes a library on the second floor.

My Fair Lady is directed by The Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director Rene Staub. Music Direction is by Abigail Kirkpatrick. Choreography is by Sarah Flynn. The cast features a LIVE orchestra. The cast includes Lilly Gorski as Eliza Doolittle, Jeff Gilbert as Henry Higgins, Thomas DiMaggio as Colonel Pickering, Drew Derreth as Mr. Doolittle, Vincent Beck as Freddy Eynsford Hill, Sheryl Rade as Mrs. Pearce and a talented ensemble of tech dancers and vocalists. Patrons are urged to not wait to purchase tickets. Some of the past productions have sold out before they opened! Group sales are available.

Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





