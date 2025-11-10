Talk Show Host And Author Josh Gates To Appear Live At Hershey Theatre In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Explorer, television host, and author Josh Gates will bring his globe-trotting adventures to Hershey Theatre for a live event on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with adventure, humor, and discovery as Gates shares unforgettable stories from his travels across the globe. Known for his quick wit and curiosity, Gates will recount his most extraordinary expeditions, from hilarious misadventures to pulse-pounding encounters, offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

Gates is best known as the creator, host, and executive producer of Discovery Channel’s hit series Expedition Unknown, where he investigates history’s most intriguing legends and unsolved puzzles.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com or JoshGates.com.