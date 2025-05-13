THE SEEKER: A DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE CONCERT Comes To Gretna Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gretna Theatre will kick off its 2025 summer season with THE SEEKER: A Dolly Parton Tribute Concert, running June 5 through June 8. Created by Dan Kazemi and Michael Philip O'Brien, this original concert event pays joyful tribute to one of America's most beloved icons: Dolly Parton.

Starring powerhouse vocalists Bailey J. Reeves and Kayllen Cox, THE SEEKER explores Dolly's legacy through song and storytelling, offering a heartfelt glimpse into how her music and message continue to inspire generations. From chart-toppers like “9 to 5” and “Jolene” to deeply personal favorites like “Coat of Many Colors” and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” audiences will be treated to a moving and high-energy evening of music, memory, and pure Dolly magic.

“Dolly Parton is more than a country star—she's a cultural beacon,” says co-creator Michael Philip O'Brien. “This concert is a love letter to everything she represents: resilience, generosity, authenticity, and, of course, music that transcends genre.”

Bailey J. Reeves, a New York-based singer and actress, brings a wealth of stage experience from international theaters and Disney Cruise Lines. A graduate of Webster Conservatory, Reeves' credits include Million Dollar Quartet, Shout! The Mod Musical, and Beehive!. She dedicates her performance to Reeves Broussard—“I will always love you!”

Kayllen Cox, a Gretna Theatre favorite, returns after memorable roles in CHESS: The Musical and Jekyll and Hyde. Her regional credits include performances with Sight and Sound Theatres, Servant Stage, and Prima Theatre. Known for her soulful voice and heartfelt delivery, Cox brings warmth and humor to this tribute.

Whether you're a lifelong Dolly devotee or just discovering her brilliance, THE SEEKER promises a one-of-a-kind musical celebration you won't want to miss.

Tickets are available now at www.gretnatheatre.org. Show dates: June 5–8, 2025

