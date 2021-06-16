THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL to Come to the State Theatre This February

Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment today announced a brand new theatrical-style concert that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans will play the State Theatre on Sunday, February 27. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.

Show time is 7:00 PM. Tickets are $29 and go on sale to State Theatre Members immediately and to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 AM. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the temporary Box Office hours of Monday thru Friday 10AM to 3PM (610.252.3132). As of this time, the Box Office remains closed for in person purchasing.

"This show is going to honor George Michael's career and be a celebration for his fans," says producer Ralph Schmidtke. "Over the years, George's popularity has continued to grow and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love."

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with "Faith," one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including "Faith," "Monkey," "Father Figure," and "One More Try." He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

