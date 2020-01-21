Shawneen Rowe Presents Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES for VDAY 2020  

Shawneen Rowe proudly presents Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues on February 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the Zlock Performing Arts Center on campus at Bucks County Community College in Newtown PA. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at http://tickets.bucks.edu.

Twenty-one years ago, The Vagina Monologues gave birth to V-Day, the global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender based violence). With creativity and determination, activists around the world tirelessly work to end harassment, rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation and sex slavery.

"When women take the stage, incredible things happen, as their issues are voiced and confronted for all to see and hear." Eve Ensler

V-DAY 2020: This global movement has seen its work evolve over the past three years. The rise of misogynist, authoritarian regimes the world over - from the United States to the Philippines, India to Brazil - has recalibrated the work, further escalating the urgency, which compels the fight for gender, climate, economic and racial justice.

We are in the midst of a rising tide of right-wing nationalism, white supremacy, fascism, tyranny, hatred of and fear of immigrants, misogyny, femicide, homophobia, transphobia, corporate greed and climate destruction. We cannot beat these violators on their terms. We will never be that cruel, discompassionate, greedy, or murderous. We cannot let ourselves be changed by or sunk in their cynicism, hatred, divisions and destruction.

Eve Ensler, Tony Award winning playwright, performer, and activist, is the author of The Vagina Monologues, translated into over 48 languages, performed in over 140 countries, including sold-out runs at both Off-Broadway's Westside Theater and on London's West End. The play ran for over 10 years in the U.K., Mexico and France. Ensler's experience performing The Vagina Monologues inspired her to create V-Day, a global activist movement to stop violence against women and girls. She has devoted her life to stopping violence, envisioning a planet in which women and girls will be free to thrive, rather than merely survive.

Today, V-Day raises funds and awareness through benefit productions of Ensler's award-winning play The Vagina Monologues and other artistic works. . To date, the V-Day movement has raised over $100 million; educated millions about the issue of violence against women and the efforts to end it; crafted international educational, media, and PSA campaigns; reopened shelters; and funded over 13,000 community-based anti-violence programs and safe houses in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Indian Country, and Iraq.





