Servant Stage's Christmas Production JOY TO THE WORLD Opens Today

Servant Stage Company has announced their newest production Joy to the World, a theatrical celebration of all your favorite Christmas songs, holiday traditions, and Yuletide memories. This heartwarming Christmas revue pays tribute to dozens of traditional and modern holiday favorites, with stunning arrangements and soaring vocals. Full of family fun for all ages, this show tours to venues across Lancaster County through December 22.

Servant Stage Artistic Director Wally Calderon serves as director and choreographer with Joe Sharick directing the music and accompanying. The cast also features Joe Anthony, Johnathan Bauer, Derek Bigley, Ellie Faggion, Samantha Ingram, Erin Mary Lynch, Nik Olson, Nate Petley, JT Schaeffer, Emily Stone, Holly Wert, Emily Wick, and Ric Zimmerman.

"I love this show because it covers every Christmas experience for our audience," says director Wally Calderon. "It will make them laugh, provide a moment to breathe and take a break from holiday stress, and make them remember the true meaning of the season."

Joy to the World tours to many venues across Lancaster County including performances at Lancaster Alliance Church (December 12-13 at 7pm, December 14 at 3pm & 7pm, and December 15 at 3pm) and at The Ware Center (December 18-20 at 7pm, December 21-22 at 3pm & 7pm. All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues, visit www.ServantStageCompany.com or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





