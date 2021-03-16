Servant Stage Presents DADDY LONG LEGS

Servant Stage has announced their return to live in-person performances with a limited number of tickets available for their upcoming production of the musical Daddy Long Legs.

Daddy Long Legs is a 2015 off-Broadway musical based on the classic 1912 novel. The charming rags-to-riches love story tells the story of Jerusha Abbott, "the oldest orphan in the John Grier home," and her mysterious benefactor who sends her to college to become a writer. The cast features Grace Atherholt and Quinn Corcoran, with Caleb Heckman on piano, Chris Keeney on guitar, and Christine Mello on cello.

"It's really an ideal show for welcoming people back to the theatre," says Artistic Director Wally Calderon. "Nothing too heavy or grand, but something heartwarming and intimate. It will remind us all what we've been missing about live theatre and the power in creative and clever storytelling."

Performances will take place April 9th-18th at The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim. COVID-19 policies in place include limiting the audience to 15% capacity, seating each group privately and appropriately spaced, and masks are required at all times, per state health guidelines.

"After doing everything online and remotely for more than a year, we're thankful to have the opportunity to safely welcome people back to live theatre," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "We will also be making the performance available virtually so folks that are unable to attend in person can still have access to view the show online."

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will for both the in-person performances and on-demand video but must be reserved in advance at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255. In-person performances take place at 7:00pm on Fridays, April 9 and 16, 2:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays, April 10 and 17, and 2:00pm on Sundays, April 11 and 18. The on-demand video stream will be available from April 23 through May 2.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theatre serving Lancaster County with a Pay-What-You-Will business model since 2011. While live in-person performances have been on hold, Servant Stage has been offering many virtual productions over the past year, continuing to find creative ways to share hope, inspiration, and the arts with the community. These virtual productions have received more than 350,000 views in the past year and many are still available to watch for free at ServantStage.org.