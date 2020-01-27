SPIDER'S WEB Comes to ActorsNET

ActorsNET continues its 24th season January 31 - February 16 with Spider's Web -London West End's second longest-running Agatha Christie murder mystery.

In a comedy of errors, Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, an English diplomat's wife, discovers a dead body in their drawing room. That's awkward - especially because her husband is due home from a secret trip, with a distinguished guest. She tries to hide the body so the visit will be uneventful. Soon all in the household get caught up in a spider's web-like mystery - and the body disappears.

Caught up in the mayhem is Pippa, the diplomat's teenage daughter from a previous marriage. She hysterically claims responsibility for the crime. Fifteen-year-old Vanessa Nolan of Yardley plays Pippa - making her ActorsNET debut alongside a veteran cast. Charlotte Kirkby stars as Pippa's stepmother, Clarissa.

"Vanessa's fitting right in with our cast," veteran actor Ed Patton observed. A twenty-year ActorsNET company member, he recently retired from teaching at Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, NJ. There he co-directed their fall productions. Patton noted, "She's really good - very observant, watching other actors and learning from them. She came in talented and will leave even more so."

Asked if she was intimidated by working with adult actors, the Pennsbury High School tenth grader said, "Working with adults is inspiring. Everyone's so talented and professional."

Co-directed and designed by C. Jameson Bradley and Andrena Wishnie, Spider's Web performs weekends January 31 - February 16 at The Heritage Center Theatre in Morrisville.

Also starring (in order of appearance) are Jim Flint, Joe Stockette, Chris Capitolo, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Hans Peters, Ken Ammerman, Matt Duchnowski, and Joe Ryan.

Produced by Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle, the play performs weekends at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Stage managed by Renee Root, Spider's Web has lighting design by Andrena Wishnie, sound design is by Christopher D. Root, and costumes by Theresa Vassalo.

Admission is $22 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), WHYY cardholders and students (high school/college), and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Group rates are available for ten or more. To reserve, call the nonprofit Actors' NET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. ActorsNET's website is www.actornetbucks.org, and the Facebook page is www.facebook.com/theactorsnet. Spider's Web is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc





