Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Is Coming To Cavod Theatre

Come be enchanted with this wonderfully modern take on the classic tale. This sweeping musical journey has all the moments you love-the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more-plus some new surprises! Be swept up in nostalgia as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago" in this uproarious and romantic experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Friday, Feb. 28th, 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 29th 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 1st, 4 pm

Friday, March 6th, 7 pm

Saturday, March 7th 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 8th, 4 pm

Directed by Monica Depaul, Music Direction by Amy Rau, Choreography by Cara Dienner

Cast Includes: Cinderella: Hannah Rau, Prince Topher: Alex Weaver, Sebastian: Caleb Heckman, Marie: Kylie Nabers, Jean-Michel: Joe Kelly, Madame: Alicia Burton, Gabrielle: Erika McCandless, Charlotte: Jacquelyn Zliczewski, Lord Pinkleton/ Racoon/ Footman/Featured Dancer: Lincoln Everett,, Fox/ Driver/ Featured Dancer: Audrey Pavlica, Featured Dancer: Anica Maier, Featured Dancer: Emily Rau, Horse: Caleb Zimmerman, Coachman: Michael Myers

Ensemble: Tammy Cress, Melina Stratigos, Liz Reimers, Jessica Zeidler, Meredith Bulgrie

Advance tickets: $17 adults; $12 students; $19 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday 11 am to 8 pm; or online at cavod.orgAbout Cavod theatre:

Cavod Theatre, is a non-profit performing arts center located in New Holland, PA. Cavod strives to provide audiences with shows that inspire and motivate with purpose. Come experience a state of the art facility that provides comfortable seating with great visibility to enjoy the new world you will be immersed in. Cavod provides many opportunities to collaborate with your community. Come join us and be a part of creating with purpose. A theatre experience can change your perspective and in turn, your world. cavod.org





