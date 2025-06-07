Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights is presenting the award-winning musical, Once on this Island, from June 6th to 15th under the direction of Deirdre Casey and Charissa Moye. The musical’s book and lyrics were written by Lynn Ahrens, and the music was Stephen Flaherty. The show premiere off-Broadway in 1990 and on Broadway in 1995. The musical won both the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 1994 and a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2018.

Once on this Island is based on Rosa Guy’s 1985 novel, My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl, and it is often compared to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. Once on this Island is a Caribbean story about an orphan peasant girl, Ti Moune, who rescues a wealthy boy, Daniel, after a car accident. It is a story about the complicated nature of love. Jasmine Graham voice was perfect for the character Ti Moune. Her performance included the full range of emotions from hopeful, naive, determined, betrayed, and heartbroken. The gods, played by Amani Weary (Papa Ge), Tshyona Dagnachew (Asaka), Moses Banks (Agwe), and Hannah Waterman (Erzulie), were standouts of the show bringing fun, laughter, and fear. These characters are always my favorite part of the show.

The talented cast includes Seph Alexandre (Mama Euralie), Elijah Alexander (Tonton Julian), Jasmine Graham (Ti Moune), Jaalah Erskine (Little Ti Moune), Gage Shackelford (Daniel Beauxhomme), Kevin Keith Allen (Armand), Ruth Motter (Andrea), Amani Weary (Papa Ge), Tshyona Dagnachew (Asaka), Moses Banks (Agwe), and Hannah Waterman (Erzulie). The Ensemble includes Joshua Arroyo, Charlie Brooks, Emmanuella Brown, Adrianna Chavez, Jon Diaz Ramos, Rio Fuentes, Aviana Gonzalez, Jaxson Hess, Ne’Honesty Martin, Claire McNally, Danara Muldrow, Kevin Roque, Joshua Schriver, Keel Warner, Ciera Welch, and Danielle Woods.

Once on this Island explores the themes of love, injustice, hope, classisms, and racism. I recommend checking out this show while you can. I loved the music and dancing. Gabriel Casey’s choreographing was energetic and fun to watch. Opening night’s audience was vocal in their enthusiasm and love for the show. I have yet to see a production of Once on this Island that I didn’t enjoy. Check out the link below for tickets or more information.

Reader Reviews