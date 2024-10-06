Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dutch Apple pulls out all the stops for their best show of the season! Hairspray is a toe-tapping, feel-good show celebrating acceptance and inclusion. It is warm and funny and has a lot of heart.

Amanda Domb is excellent as Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teen with dance moves and attitude to spare. Domb is bubbily and confident in her role. She has a great voice and can dance up a storm. She has excellent rapport with her Mom (Brian Kalinowski) and Dad (Jim Johnson). Kalinowski and Johnson give grounded performances, and provide endless positivity and support for their daughter and each other. Their duet, You're Timeless to Me was a showstopper.

Deidre Lynn Thompson plays Tracy's awkward but kind friend, Penny with enthusiasm and humor. We really appreciate her journey through the show; she was an audience favorite. Converely, the mother-daughter combo of Amber (Meaghan Maher) and Velma (Heidi-Liz Johnson) von Tussle were definitely not audience favorites. Of course, this is in no way a reflection on their talents, but rather the nastiness of their characters. It's fun to play the villain!

Corny Collin (Bobby Becher), Seaweed (Braxton Allen) and Motormouth Maybelline (Jasmine Lacy Young) were also outstanding in their roles. There was not a weak link in the entire cast!

Director and choreographer, Amy Marie McCleary keeps the action (and the bodies) moving throughout the night. Dances were grounded in the 1960's setting, and were fun without being unnecessarily showy. Jelani Bell desevres credit in supporting both of those areas as well.

Dutch Apple's orchestra sounded great. I was happy to report that "I Can Hear the Bells". Equally glad to report that "You Can't Stop the Beat"!

Sets, costumes, props, wigs, video backdrops and more all worked in harmony and deserve recognition for this great show.

Bring your whole family for dinner and a show. You won't regret it.

